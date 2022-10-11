Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Colorado ski towns saw revenues increase surprisingly during the pandemic, but many worry over the lagging economy
Crested Butte is a little bit out of the way compared to other big ski areas in Colorado like Vail or Breckenridge that are right off I-70. That’s part of its charm. But despite its relatively remote location, people have been coming in droves for the past couple years. City officials say they’ve seen record visitation.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
coloradosun.com
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
I-70 reopens after semi fire
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open after a semi fire.
kdnk.org
Delta hosts its first Pride celebration
The first annual Delta Pride festival was held on September 24th. The one-day event was billed “unapologetically relevant” and began with a recognition of the Ute land, and a small Pride march. The day was filled with anticipation, excitement, and raw emotions. "You know, this has been my...
coloradohomesmag.com
An Eagle Eatery to Rival the Rest of Vail Valley
Eagle, Colorado, might not be known as a cutting-edge culinary destination, but The Assembly is here to prove that theory otherwise. Owners Jaimie and Caleb Mackey have hired a top-notch team to rival any restaurant in the surrounding Vail Valley, with a globally focused, vegetable-heavy menu using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
KKTV
Dog suffering from altitude sickness rescued from Colorado trail
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent rescue in Colorado serves as an important reminder that altitude sickness isn’t limited two-legged hikers!. Over the weekend, Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) had to carry a dog down a trail after it began suffering severe lethargy and other symptoms. “A...
kdnk.org
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
KDNK's Morgan Neely has the news, including environmental activists calling foul on a fossil fuel company on the Front Range. And, tiny homes made in Rifle may soon have a neighborhood to call their own. Also, Aspen Film is taking over the Isis Theater, and KDNK's Hattison Rensberry talks to the cast of TRTC's Hurricane Diane about why theatergoers should buckle up for a wild ride.
Driver injured after semi crash, fire on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of Interstate 70 was closed down to one lane in each direction in Glenwood Canyon after a semi-truck crashed and caught on fire, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The interstate was closed down to one lane in both directions for hours, while...
nbc11news.com
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
