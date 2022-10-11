ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green's Mom Sounds Off: NBA World Reacts

Draymond Green's mom defended him hitting Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Mary Babers-Green responded to a Twitter post about the incident by saying the team "can get beyond this" because "anything is fixable." When another fan told her that he watched her son "sucker punch" Poole in a video leaked by TMZ Sports, Babers-Green disputed that classification.
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
ESPN

Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
The Associated Press

Draymond Green punch brings drama to Warriors' new season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The defending champion Warriors’ focus heading into the new season changed quickly when Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Suddenly, Golden State is in crisis-management mode with the opener quickly approaching. The big right hook by Green that sent Poole slamming into the baseline wall on Oct. 5 is likely to have lingering effects. Green has taken a leave of absence, saying he wants to return a better person.
