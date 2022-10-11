Read full article on original website
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
Draymond Green’s Mother Stands Up for Son After Jordan Poole Altercation: ‘That Wasn’t a Sucker Punch’
Draymond Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, has never shied away from standing up for her son on social media, so it’s hardly surprising she came to his defense this week following his altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. On Tuesday, Draymond’s mom hopped on Twitter to share...
Draymond Green's Mom Sounds Off: NBA World Reacts
Draymond Green's mom defended him hitting Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Mary Babers-Green responded to a Twitter post about the incident by saying the team "can get beyond this" because "anything is fixable." When another fan told her that he watched her son "sucker punch" Poole in a video leaked by TMZ Sports, Babers-Green disputed that classification.
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
After defending her son for punching Jorda Poole in the face, Draymond Green's mother has now deactivated her Twitter account.
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
Draymond Green punch brings drama to Warriors' new season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The defending champion Warriors’ focus heading into the new season changed quickly when Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Suddenly, Golden State is in crisis-management mode with the opener quickly approaching. The big right hook by Green that sent Poole slamming into the baseline wall on Oct. 5 is likely to have lingering effects. Green has taken a leave of absence, saying he wants to return a better person.
