The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love

Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
Washington Examiner

Biden creates new national monument in Colorado, restricting use of lands

President Joe Biden established a new national monument on Wednesday encompassing Camp Hale, a former U.S. Army base, and the site of the Continental Divide in north-central Colorado. Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, his first such action since becoming president, to honor military veterans...
CBS Denver

Biden uses Antiquities Act to make Camp Hale national monument

Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered in the White River National Forest to watch as President Joe Biden put pen to paper, making Camp Hale a national monument."One of the great treasures we have are our national forests and our national parks," Biden said.The move was made under the Antiquities Act, used by presidents from both parties over the years to protect land across the country."It is permanent. A permanent decision; an action that no future president can overturn," Biden told the crowd.But we have seen the decision can be changed.In 2017, under the same act, President Trump cut the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meteor lights up night sky in Pacific Northwest

A meteor lit up the sky with a bright bluish-green flash over the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts and videos. Witnesses told KIRO 7 News the meteorite fell at about 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to Don Brownlee of the Department of Astronomy at the...
CBS Denver

Could Mother Nature force a delay in Colorado's ski season?

It could be a really slow start to Colorado's ski season.  "The extended forecast for most of Colorado also looks quite dry with no good chances for moisture through at least the middle of next week," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.   Last year at this time, Arapahoe Basin prepared to open for the season. Skiers and riders hit the slopes at A-Basin on Oct. 17. The earliest Arapahoe Basin ever opened was in 2009 on Oct. 9. Now the start of the season seems a long way off. "We did make snow a couple of days at The Valley in the last week," Dustin Schaefer at Loveland Ski area said.  "We tested out the systems."  Loveland typically needs two weeks of snowmaking before it opens Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open at the end of October, "or early November," Schaefer said.Arapahoe Basin boasted about the first significant snowfall of the season on Oct. 1.  And it said, "opening day is still TBD."  Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek and Keystone all have vied for bragging rights to proclaim who was the first to open.Opening Days:End of October:Keystone Arapahoe BasinLovelandWolf CreekNovember 11:BreckenridgeVailNovember 17:Winter ParkEldoraWeek of Thanksgiving:CopperBeaver CreekCrested ButteTelluridePurgatorySnowmassAspenSteamboat
