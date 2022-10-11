Read full article on original website
Body of famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from Colorado found near peak of Mount Manaslu
The body of famed ski climber Hilaree Nelson from Colorado was recovered in Nepal. The 49-year-old from Telluride was skiing down from the summit of the world's eighth highest mountain with her partner when she disappeared. Jim Morrison, her partner, said in an Instagram post that they were skiing down...
Biden designates his first national monument in the heart of Colorado's Rocky Mountains
President Joe Biden is creating his first national monument on Wednesday, protecting for future generations a rugged landscape in the heart of the Rocky Mountains where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Biden is traveling to Colorado for the designation of the Camp...
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
Biden creates new national monument in Colorado, restricting use of lands
President Joe Biden established a new national monument on Wednesday encompassing Camp Hale, a former U.S. Army base, and the site of the Continental Divide in north-central Colorado. Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, his first such action since becoming president, to honor military veterans...
Driver Shares Video of Wolf Pack in Grand Teton National Park
When you visit national parks in Wyoming, you never know what might cross the road in front of you. For one driver today, that was a wolf pack that was crossing the road in Grand Teton National Park as their video share shows. My understanding based on the video description...
Biden uses Antiquities Act to make Camp Hale national monument
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered in the White River National Forest to watch as President Joe Biden put pen to paper, making Camp Hale a national monument."One of the great treasures we have are our national forests and our national parks," Biden said.The move was made under the Antiquities Act, used by presidents from both parties over the years to protect land across the country."It is permanent. A permanent decision; an action that no future president can overturn," Biden told the crowd.But we have seen the decision can be changed.In 2017, under the same act, President Trump cut the...
Meteor lights up night sky in Pacific Northwest
A meteor lit up the sky with a bright bluish-green flash over the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts and videos. Witnesses told KIRO 7 News the meteorite fell at about 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to Don Brownlee of the Department of Astronomy at the...
Could Mother Nature force a delay in Colorado's ski season?
It could be a really slow start to Colorado's ski season. "The extended forecast for most of Colorado also looks quite dry with no good chances for moisture through at least the middle of next week," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. Last year at this time, Arapahoe Basin prepared to open for the season. Skiers and riders hit the slopes at A-Basin on Oct. 17. The earliest Arapahoe Basin ever opened was in 2009 on Oct. 9. Now the start of the season seems a long way off. "We did make snow a couple of days at The Valley in the last week," Dustin Schaefer at Loveland Ski area said. "We tested out the systems." Loveland typically needs two weeks of snowmaking before it opens Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open at the end of October, "or early November," Schaefer said.Arapahoe Basin boasted about the first significant snowfall of the season on Oct. 1. And it said, "opening day is still TBD." Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek and Keystone all have vied for bragging rights to proclaim who was the first to open.Opening Days:End of October:Keystone Arapahoe BasinLovelandWolf CreekNovember 11:BreckenridgeVailNovember 17:Winter ParkEldoraWeek of Thanksgiving:CopperBeaver CreekCrested ButteTelluridePurgatorySnowmassAspenSteamboat
Endangered Species Found in California Creek for the First Time
Just over a year ago, Mill Creek saw some renovations including the removal of a dam that had long been present in the central California tributary. Now, officials are beginning to see some massive benefits to this dam removal after scientists discovered an endangered wildlife species located in the water.
