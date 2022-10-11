It could be a really slow start to Colorado's ski season. "The extended forecast for most of Colorado also looks quite dry with no good chances for moisture through at least the middle of next week," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. Last year at this time, Arapahoe Basin prepared to open for the season. Skiers and riders hit the slopes at A-Basin on Oct. 17. The earliest Arapahoe Basin ever opened was in 2009 on Oct. 9. Now the start of the season seems a long way off. "We did make snow a couple of days at The Valley in the last week," Dustin Schaefer at Loveland Ski area said. "We tested out the systems." Loveland typically needs two weeks of snowmaking before it opens Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open at the end of October, "or early November," Schaefer said.Arapahoe Basin boasted about the first significant snowfall of the season on Oct. 1. And it said, "opening day is still TBD." Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek and Keystone all have vied for bragging rights to proclaim who was the first to open.Opening Days:End of October:Keystone Arapahoe BasinLovelandWolf CreekNovember 11:BreckenridgeVailNovember 17:Winter ParkEldoraWeek of Thanksgiving:CopperBeaver CreekCrested ButteTelluridePurgatorySnowmassAspenSteamboat

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO