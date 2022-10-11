Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
Country Artists We All Want to See Play in Grand Junction, Colorado
Looking back on 2022 we had a great year for concerts in Grand Junction, Colorado. We're not done yet with artists like the Josh Abbot Band, and Aaron Watson headed to town before the end of the year. We asked you about which artists you would love to schedule a...
nbc11news.com
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction’s Favorite Fancy Restaurants for a Date with Honey
Special occasions often go great with an amazing meal from your favorite restaurant. In Grand Junction, we like to celebrate. That means we are long on options for nice sit-down restaurants that help spice things up. We asked you which fancy restaurant you would take your honey to for a...
cpr.org
University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior
University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup
MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
highcountryshopper.com
2020 Census Resulted in Colorado Redistricting — New Maps Affect Delta County Districts
The results of the 2020 census showed that Colorado’s population had grown – while other states, such as California, had shrunk – which resulted in Colorado being awarded an eighth congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This was followed by the redistricting our state’s congressional map, as well as the State House of Representatives and State Senate district maps. While the number of State House and Senate seats remain at 65 and 35, respectively, the redistricting process changed the boundaries of those districts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kdnk.org
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
KDNK's Morgan Neely has the news, including environmental activists calling foul on a fossil fuel company on the Front Range. And, tiny homes made in Rifle may soon have a neighborhood to call their own. Also, Aspen Film is taking over the Isis Theater, and KDNK's Hattison Rensberry talks to the cast of TRTC's Hurricane Diane about why theatergoers should buckle up for a wild ride.
KJCT8
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
I-70 reopens after semi fire
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open after a semi fire.
nbc11news.com
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More
Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
Grand Junction Police Investigate Double Shooting On North Avenue
An arrest has been made in connection with an early morning weekend shooting on North Avenue in Grand Junction. There typically is not a lot of activity on Grand Junction's North Avenue in the middle of the night, but that was not the case this past weekend. Two People Shot...
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Comments / 0