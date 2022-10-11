ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
cpr.org

University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior

University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
9NEWS

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
highcountryshopper.com

2020 Census Resulted in Colorado Redistricting — New Maps Affect Delta County Districts

The results of the 2020 census showed that Colorado’s population had grown – while other states, such as California, had shrunk – which resulted in Colorado being awarded an eighth congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This was followed by the redistricting our state’s congressional map, as well as the State House of Representatives and State Senate district maps. While the number of State House and Senate seats remain at 65 and 35, respectively, the redistricting process changed the boundaries of those districts.
kdnk.org

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

KDNK's Morgan Neely has the news, including environmental activists calling foul on a fossil fuel company on the Front Range. And, tiny homes made in Rifle may soon have a neighborhood to call their own. Also, Aspen Film is taking over the Isis Theater, and KDNK's Hattison Rensberry talks to the cast of TRTC's Hurricane Diane about why theatergoers should buckle up for a wild ride.
KJCT8

Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
nbc11news.com

Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More

Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
