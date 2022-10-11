The results of the 2020 census showed that Colorado’s population had grown – while other states, such as California, had shrunk – which resulted in Colorado being awarded an eighth congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This was followed by the redistricting our state’s congressional map, as well as the State House of Representatives and State Senate district maps. While the number of State House and Senate seats remain at 65 and 35, respectively, the redistricting process changed the boundaries of those districts.

