Read full article on original website
Related
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Friday's TUHS football game has been canceled
Friday night's Taft Union High School Cesar Chavez is now canceled. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Chavez in Delano, was moved to Taft Thursday morning but in the late afternoon the Delano Joint Union High School District, announced it was canceling all extracurricular activities for an indefinite period.
Taft Midway Driller
KCSO seizes thousands of fentanyl tablets in drug bust on I-5
Law enforcement officers from numerous agencies made a traffic stop on a car traveling on I-5 near. the Grapevine on Tuesday and seized more than 4000,000 fentanyl-laced tablets several pounds of fentanyl powder and other drugs and controlled substances. Two Southern California men in the car were arrested. The Kern...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Oct. 10-11
Occurred at Holland Inn And Suites on Warren St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred at Roosevelt School on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Completed. Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. 8:04 Pedestrian Check. Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 8:08...
Comments / 0