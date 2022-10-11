ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, ME

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

‘Halloween Ends’ Reviews Say the Series Should Be Laid to Rest

Unfortunately for fans of the Halloween franchise, it seems that The Shape should have just stayed in prison. The David Gordon Green trilogy has been nothing if not divisive, with a strong start, a middling middle, and apparently, a pretty disappointing ending. While John Carpenter gave this trilogy his blessing, either even he couldn’t save it, or he was mostly hands-off.
MOVIES
95.3 WBCKFM

Poop With A Friend In This Indiana House With A 2-Toilet Bathroom

There are just some things that aren't meant to be shared between friends. One of those things, in my opinion, is when you have to go to the bathroom. Sure, going together in a public setting is a little different because there are stalls set in place so you don't have to watch your friend wipe their butt. It's not necessarily the kind of image you want, so this house in Indiana may not be the one for you.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
95.3 WBCKFM

Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall

A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy