Austin American-Statesman

'The greatest experience we've ever had': Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe lights up ACL Fest

A clear highlight of this year's Austin City Limits music festival was fast-rising Houston hip-hop star Tobe Nwigwe, who performed on Saturday night of both weekends. Performing just past sundown on the Barton Springs stage, Nwigwe enthralled crowds with a 70-minute set that mixed hard-hitting rap with sweet, gospel-tinged soul music, delivered with a tour-de-force ensemble that featured more than two dozen singers and dancers. ...
