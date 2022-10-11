A clear highlight of this year's Austin City Limits music festival was fast-rising Houston hip-hop star Tobe Nwigwe, who performed on Saturday night of both weekends. Performing just past sundown on the Barton Springs stage, Nwigwe enthralled crowds with a 70-minute set that mixed hard-hitting rap with sweet, gospel-tinged soul music, delivered with a tour-de-force ensemble that featured more than two dozen singers and dancers. ...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 MINUTES AGO