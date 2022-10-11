Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is right around the corner, set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement was made earlier this week via a cinematic trailer that confirmed Ash will be joining the mobile squad in Season 3. But Ash isn't the only new addition to the game--today, Respawn posted the Season 3 patch notes, giving players a much clearer picture of what kind of changes they can expect to see when Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live next week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO