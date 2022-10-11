Read full article on original website
Nebraska ranks high amongst states with worst roads, Iowa and South Dakota in top 20
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Big Ten Media Days
The Iowa Hawkeyes open up their 2022-2023 season in less than a month. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with reporters in Minneapolis during Big Ten Media Days to discuss his group. He talked about Kris Murray, the support between the men's and women's team and more. Here's everything that McCaffery said.
Waverly-Shell Rock's (Iowa) Asa Newsom remains hot prospect on recruiting trail
By Dana Becker | Courtesy photos For many, making a college decision has come and gone. For Waverly-Shell Rock standout Asa Newsom, that remains something he has yet to do. But Newsom is not sweating it. Instead, his focus remains on helping lead the Go-Hawks to a Class 4A state ...
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
Iowa Women’s Basketball: Head coach Lisa Bluder embracing high expectations
Coming off of a 24-8 season which saw the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team win the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten conference championship there is plenty of reason for the expectations to be high heading into the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season. The Hawkeyes are entering this year as one of, if not the favorite, to win the Big Ten again as they return superstar guard Caitlin Clark and experience. Twelve members of the roster have collegiate experience and that will bode well for Iowa. Today, at Big Ten Media Day gearing up for basketball season, Iowa’s head...
