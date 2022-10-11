Coming off of a 24-8 season which saw the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team win the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten conference championship there is plenty of reason for the expectations to be high heading into the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season. The Hawkeyes are entering this year as one of, if not the favorite, to win the Big Ten again as they return superstar guard Caitlin Clark and experience. Twelve members of the roster have collegiate experience and that will bode well for Iowa. Today, at Big Ten Media Day gearing up for basketball season, Iowa’s head...

