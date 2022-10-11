Read full article on original website
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
pgjonline.com
Volatus Aerospace Acquires Over 300,000 Miles of Pipeline Right-of-Way Surveillance
(P&GJ) — Volatus Aerospace Corp. has signed a definitive agreement on Oct. 12 to acquire Alberta-based Synergy Aviation Ltd., solidifying the company’s position in Western Canada to provide privileged access to much of the oil and gas industry. Founded in Alberta in 2014, Synergy Aviation is an industry...
Recycling Today
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Westinghouse Electric to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable and Cameco
Brookfield Renewable, Cameco and institutional partners agree to acquire Westinghouse Electric, a company that has more of a century of history in the U.S. electricity market. Westinghouse Electric, the company that Nikola Tesla went to work for in 1888, now focuses on providing nuclear and other clean power technologies to utilities around the globe. Cameco, headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel and reports that it has a controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations..
born2invest.com
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch
There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005963/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit
(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
rigzone.com
Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
coingeek.com
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
BPH announces million-dollar plus funding for clean hydrogen and PEP 11 project
BPH, a leading energy investment company with focus on clean energy and gas , is set to raise funds for further development of its hydrogen and gas projects. The PEP 11 project at Baleen offshore NSW is focused on a gas and carbon storage project of potential national importance. The...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Buys IEA, Expands Renewable Energy Business
MTZ - Free Report) has completed the earlier proposed deal to acquire Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) in a cash-and-stock transaction. Per the deal, IEA stockholders will get $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share. Buyout Synergies. IEA is a leading renewable energy and infrastructure...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: OMCO Solar talks growth, Inflation Reduction Act, and made-in-USA
OMCO Solar is a factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt mounts for the community and utility-scale markets. Its experience is built on decades of steel manufacturing, founded as OMCO Holdings in 1955. To date, the solar business has delivered over 9.5 GW of mounting structures worldwide. OMCO’s manufacturing footprint...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — 5.3 billion phones to become waste in 2022
About 5.3 billion mobile devices worldwide are expected to fall out of use this year — and in most cases, experts believe they will end up in the garbage. The amount of resultant waste is so massive that if these smartphones were stacked on top of each other, they would climb about 31,000 miles, the…
cdrecycler.com
NC State awarded $2.25M grant to develop sustainable energy products from waste streams
Researchers in North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences have been awarded a $2.25 million grant funded by the Department of Energy to develop sustainable biotechnologies sourced from solid waste streams. The project, called Sargassum and Wood Waste for Aviation Fuel...
kalkinemedia.com
Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) delivers continued exploration success at its flagship Project
Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) has been expanding exploration activities at its Mt Cannindah Project and has reported back-to-back successes across multiple drill holes that offer further encouragement for the company. Results from hole 13 have revealed high-grade copper intercepts, extending the mineralisation to the south-west. CAE intends to complete various identified...
streetwisereports.com
Resource Co. Drastically Decreased Costs and Increased Shareholder Value
Happens to be my only precious metals prospect play. To put it in perspective, my investing life is filled with gold bugs and their ilk, and yet this is the only company looking for gold that I hold. So why do I like it so much?. Why I Like SASQ.
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team
Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
