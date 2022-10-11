AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)

