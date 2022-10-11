ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycling Today

Copper: Ready for an American revival?

I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
The Associated Press

Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Westinghouse Electric to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable and Cameco

Brookfield Renewable, Cameco and institutional partners agree to acquire Westinghouse Electric, a company that has more of a century of history in the U.S. electricity market. Westinghouse Electric, the company that Nikola Tesla went to work for in 1888, now focuses on providing nuclear and other clean power technologies to utilities around the globe. Cameco, headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel and reports that it has a controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations..
BUSINESS
born2invest.com

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch

There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005963/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit

(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
OHIO STATE
rigzone.com

Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field

German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

MasTec (MTZ) Buys IEA, Expands Renewable Energy Business

MTZ - Free Report) has completed the earlier proposed deal to acquire Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) in a cash-and-stock transaction. Per the deal, IEA stockholders will get $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share. Buyout Synergies. IEA is a leading renewable energy and infrastructure...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: OMCO Solar talks growth, Inflation Reduction Act, and made-in-USA

OMCO Solar is a factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt mounts for the community and utility-scale markets. Its experience is built on decades of steel manufacturing, founded as OMCO Holdings in 1955. To date, the solar business has delivered over 9.5 GW of mounting structures worldwide. OMCO’s manufacturing footprint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kalkinemedia.com

Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) delivers continued exploration success at its flagship Project

Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) has been expanding exploration activities at its Mt Cannindah Project and has reported back-to-back successes across multiple drill holes that offer further encouragement for the company. Results from hole 13 have revealed high-grade copper intercepts, extending the mineralisation to the south-west. CAE intends to complete various identified...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team

Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
ECONOMY

