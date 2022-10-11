ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
NME

John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Insider

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account 'due to a violation' of the platform's policies following antisemitic rant: report

Kanye West is locked out of his Twitter account following his antisemitic comments, Buzzfeed News reported. Twitter confirmed to Buzzfeed that West violated the platform's policies. Ahead of the lockout, West tweeted that he will go "death con 3" on Jewish people. Kanye West's Twitter has reportedly been locked following...
Vibe

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
95.3 WBCKFM

American Jewish Committee CEO Calls for Instagram and Twitter to Keep Kanye West’s ‘Anti-Jewish Hate’ Off of Social Media

The CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, is calling for Instagram and Twitter to keep Kanye West's "anti-Jewish hate" off of their social media platforms. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), the American Jewish Committee aired out its grievances regarding Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic tirade on social media. In a statement provided to XXL, the committee's Chief Executive Officer called out Twitter and Instagram after the major social media outlets both allowed Kanye West to return to the popular platforms despite their typically strict guidelines against anything that can be perceived as hate speech. CEO Ted Deutch also opined that Ye's bout with bipolar disorder is certainly no excuse for lashing out against the Jewish community.
WANE-TV

Indiana AG comments on Kanye after antisemitic rant

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when...
The Herald News

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
