Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Paul McCartney: Kanye West Was ‘Scrolling Through Images of Kim [Kardashian]’ During Songwriting Session
Paul McCartney says Kanye West was looking at images of then-wife Kim Kardashian during their first songwriting session in 2014
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)
Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
Sam Rubin: Kanye West a ‘deeply discredited buffoon’ after antisemitic posts
KTLA’s Sam Rubin weighed in Monday on Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram over a series of antisemitic posts. In one post on Twitter on Saturday, West (aka Ye) said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes […]
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Lizzo Appears To Respond To Kanye West’s Negative Comments About Her Weight At Toronto Concert
“I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason,” the singer told the audience. “I'm minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”. Grammy Award-winning entertainer Lizzo has made a powerful statement regarding people who feel the need to discuss her...
AWKWARD: Fox News Hosts Defend Kanye West, Backtrack After Antisemitic Tweet
Two "Fox and Friends Weekend" hosts admitted they weren't aware of West's antisemitic Instagram post during a Sunday show.
Meghan McCain Scorches ‘Pathetic’ Conservatives Who Support Kanye West: ‘This Man and His Behavior Are Trash’
Meghan McCain unleashed her fury on her own political party Sunday morning, torching conservatives who are defending Kanye West following a series of anti-Semitic words and social media posts. According to the former host of “The View,” Ye is “no icon” to be defended. McCain’s words...
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account 'due to a violation' of the platform's policies following antisemitic rant: report
Kanye West is locked out of his Twitter account following his antisemitic comments, Buzzfeed News reported. Twitter confirmed to Buzzfeed that West violated the platform's policies. Ahead of the lockout, West tweeted that he will go "death con 3" on Jewish people. Kanye West's Twitter has reportedly been locked following...
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
American Jewish Committee CEO Calls for Instagram and Twitter to Keep Kanye West’s ‘Anti-Jewish Hate’ Off of Social Media
The CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, is calling for Instagram and Twitter to keep Kanye West's "anti-Jewish hate" off of their social media platforms. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), the American Jewish Committee aired out its grievances regarding Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic tirade on social media. In a statement provided to XXL, the committee's Chief Executive Officer called out Twitter and Instagram after the major social media outlets both allowed Kanye West to return to the popular platforms despite their typically strict guidelines against anything that can be perceived as hate speech. CEO Ted Deutch also opined that Ye's bout with bipolar disorder is certainly no excuse for lashing out against the Jewish community.
Indiana AG comments on Kanye after antisemitic rant
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when...
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
