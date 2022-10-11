The CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, is calling for Instagram and Twitter to keep Kanye West's "anti-Jewish hate" off of their social media platforms. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), the American Jewish Committee aired out its grievances regarding Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic tirade on social media. In a statement provided to XXL, the committee's Chief Executive Officer called out Twitter and Instagram after the major social media outlets both allowed Kanye West to return to the popular platforms despite their typically strict guidelines against anything that can be perceived as hate speech. CEO Ted Deutch also opined that Ye's bout with bipolar disorder is certainly no excuse for lashing out against the Jewish community.

INTERNET ・ 23 HOURS AGO