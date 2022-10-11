ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
BIG LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School

Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
RAMSEY, MN
kduz.com

Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson

Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
HASTINGS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley

MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive.     Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie

An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
krwc1360.com

Area Prep Scores; October 14, 2022

Annandale 42 Princeton 20…The Cards went into the half tied at 14 with the Tigers, but added 4 second half rushing TD’s (Green 2, Walter 1, Lampi 1) to take a 42-14 lead before sitting the starters down for the night. Annandale improves to 3-4 on the season.
ANNANDALE, MN
krwc1360.com

Infrastructure Projects Wrapping Up in City of Rockford

A number of infrastructure projects are drawing to an end in the City of Rockford. Officials say final bituminous paving on Red Oak Drive, Acorn Circle, Autumn Oaks and River Oaks Road has recently been completed. A final layer of pavement is also expected to be placed this week on project areas north of Highway 55.
ROCKFORD, MN
WJON

MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

