Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Best 40 inch TV: the best smaller TVs for your home
In the market for a new entertainment centrepiece? Here's our pick of the best 40 inch TVs from top brands including Samsung, Hisense and Sony
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Prime Day: how to get the best mattress deal (it might not be at Amazon)
It's Prime Day 2.0 today and tomorrow (if you'd missed the memo, we don't blame you). If you were wondering about picking up a new mattress today, here's what you need to know. I review mattresses for a living, and I've been monitoring prices for several years now, so I know what makes a good mattress, and a good mattress deal.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV, Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here -- and runs through end of Oct 12. — and if you've been waiting to score a TV, now is an excellent time. And while you could dive through the list to find the best of the best, the team here at TheStreet Deals is doing the hard work for you. This way, you can keep reading to see the best deals on TVs from brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and Amazon (AMZN) , as well as accessories like streaming sticks and boxes.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Noise-cancelling headphones deal: Bose 700 now nearly half price
You can make a massive 40 per cent saving on Bose's premium wireless noise-cancellers with this Black Friday-beating deal on Amazon.
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Early Black Friday deals have arrived. We've found major discounts on top-rated TVs. Shop slashed prices on TV models from...
Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)
Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV
Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
Save 25% on this 55-inch 2022 Panasonic OLED TV in the Prime Day sale
The 55-inch Panasonic LZ800 4K OLED TV has just been reduced by 25 per cent on Amazon in the Prime Day sale.
Prime Early Access TV deals: Get a 4K TCL, Samsung, Sony or LG television at a great price
Shopping around for the best Prime Early Access deals? Upgrade to a new TCL, Samsung, Sony or LG. Find your new 4K TV at Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart.
These Dolby Atmos Soundbars Literally Take Your Home Theater To Another Level
It doesn’t matter how gorgeous your TV is if the sound coming from it is lousy. If you’re looking to ramp up your home theater’s audio but don’t have the room for a full set of surround sound speakers, a soundbar is a great option. They’re generally cheaper, take up far less room, and are easier to install. And if you’re looking for truly immersive surround sound, a soundbar with Dolby Atmos technology is the way to go.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Both the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K offer a high-quality streaming experience at an affordable price. But which device is best for you? Here, we break down the specifics of each streaming stick so that you can make an informed decision.
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models, Sony Xperia 5 III, smart TVs, and more
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on delivering an iPad Pro refresh, which could explain why the current M1 version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are constantly on sale, with some options even receiving insane price cuts. First, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro, selling for as low as $639 if you get yours in Silver. But you can also get the 256GB storage model for just $829 after scoring an 8 percent discount. Earlier today, we saw the same model in Space Gray selling for $723, but that deal was gone as soon as it arrived. So, if you're really interested in picking up one of these bad boys, I suggest you keep an eye out for these lightning deals.
Bose Soundbar 600 boasts Dolby Atmos, eARC and Chromecast in a compact design
Want to level up your home theater setup ahead of the holiday season? Good call. The brand new Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is worth a look – alongside our best soundbars buying guide, of course. Bose is a trusted name in hi-fi and home cinema, consistently laying claim to...
The best deals in audio online: Beats headphones for $149, Skullcandy earbuds from $7
While Amazon's October Early Prime Access Sale has drawn to a close, other US retailers are still offering a range of discounts on tech, gadgets, home appliances, and, of particular interest to us, audio equipment and headphones. Headphones, headsets, and earbuds are common items to end up with sale price...
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
