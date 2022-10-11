Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Healthline
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
Smoking vs. Vaping Weed: Are They Really All That Different?
This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Electronic vaporization of cannabis was supposed to be the safer alternative to smoking. After all, users still get all the benefits of the cannabinoids and terpenes without inhaling combusted products like carbon monoxide, plant matter particulates, or the over 100 toxins that are released when flower is burned.
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healthline
Sober October: What a Month of No Drinking Can Do For Your Health
This month some people will abstain from alcohol for all 31 days in honor of Sober October. The term started in the UK as a way to benefit a cancer center. Experts say taking a break from alcohol, even temporarily, can help your overall health. This month some people around...
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpgxfox28.com
Risks of Mixing Alcohol and Xanax
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/risks-of-mixing-alcohol-and-xanax/. A combination of Alcohol and Xanax should always be avoided. Drinking alcohol while taking Xanax can lead to excessive sedation, slowing the brain and central nervous system. You may also experience difficulty breathing and slow motor skills. While both substances are depressants, they can work for some conditions, such as seizures and panic disorder. If you are an alcoholic, avoid taking Xanax and treat your alcohol addiction first from one of the top centers in the United States, the Indiana Center for Recovery. Our treatment center helps thousands of addicts to overcome alcohol abuse. We understand that you are facing life-threatening withdrawal symptoms, so we provide you with therapy programs, including group or individual.
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Communities of Color Hit Hardest by Depression
A new report adds to growing evidence that depression affects people of color in the United States more drastically than others. While depression can affect anyone, Blacks and Latinos and other marginalized groups are more likely to experience more severe symptoms of depression, according to a report from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. They are also less likely to receive treatment for depression.
Is COVID ‘Under Control’ in the US? Experts Say Yes
President Joe Biden caused a stir in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 when he declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “We still have a problem with COVID — we’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said. “But the pandemic is over.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
neurologylive.com
Presence of Insomnia Symptoms Associated With Alcohol-Related Harm
A survey based on young adult college students indicated that symptoms of insomnia might buffer the association with the acute physiological effects of alcohol, in part because it may heighten the sensitivity to alcohol. New data from a survey study of 461 college students showed that symptoms of insomnia were...
studyfinds.org
Depression drug reboxetine may help relieve sleep apnea
ADELAIDE, Australia — Estimated to affect nearly a billion people on a global scale, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is an incredibly common condition. In fact, it’s the most common breathing disorder connected to sleep. Now, researchers from Flinders University say that a drug previously used to treat depression may help reduce the severity of OSA.
Many Types of Leisure Time Activity May Lower the Risk of Death for Older Adults
Older adults who participate weekly in many different types of leisure time activity, such as walking for exercise, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, may have a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Alzheimer’s Association Partners with 100 Black Men of America Inc.
To promote brain health and increase awareness of the resources available to Black Americans with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, the Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with 100 Black Men of America Inc. As one of the nation’s top African American–led mentoring organizations, The 100 has welcomed over 10,000...
Cancer Screening Gaps Highlight Urgent Need to Address Health Inequities
On Friday, September 16, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Addressing Skin Care Inequality
Adeline Kikam, DO, FAAD, created Brown Skin Derm in response to the lack of Black-led skin care social media accounts and to increase representation of brown skin in the dermatology field. As a teenager dealing with acne, Kikam rarely saw treatments with Black people on the packaging or products specifically...
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
Real Health
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 2