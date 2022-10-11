ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Benzinga

Smoking vs. Vaping Weed: Are They Really All That Different?

This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Electronic vaporization of cannabis was supposed to be the safer alternative to smoking. After all, users still get all the benefits of the cannabinoids and terpenes without inhaling combusted products like carbon monoxide, plant matter particulates, or the over 100 toxins that are released when flower is burned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Sober October: What a Month of No Drinking Can Do For Your Health

This month some people will abstain from alcohol for all 31 days in honor of Sober October. The term started in the UK as a way to benefit a cancer center. Experts say taking a break from alcohol, even temporarily, can help your overall health. This month some people around...
FOOD & DRINKS
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
#African Americans#Menthol#Quit Smoking#Nicotine#Cigarettes#Racism#Medical Sciences#Mph#The Uquit Study
wpgxfox28.com

Risks of Mixing Alcohol and Xanax

Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/risks-of-mixing-alcohol-and-xanax/. A combination of Alcohol and Xanax should always be avoided. Drinking alcohol while taking Xanax can lead to excessive sedation, slowing the brain and central nervous system. You may also experience difficulty breathing and slow motor skills. While both substances are depressants, they can work for some conditions, such as seizures and panic disorder. If you are an alcoholic, avoid taking Xanax and treat your alcohol addiction first from one of the top centers in the United States, the Indiana Center for Recovery. Our treatment center helps thousands of addicts to overcome alcohol abuse. We understand that you are facing life-threatening withdrawal symptoms, so we provide you with therapy programs, including group or individual.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking

Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
HEALTH
Real Health

Communities of Color Hit Hardest by Depression

A new report adds to growing evidence that depression affects people of color in the United States more drastically than others. While depression can affect anyone, Blacks and Latinos and other marginalized groups are more likely to experience more severe symptoms of depression, according to a report from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. They are also less likely to receive treatment for depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Real Health

Is COVID ‘Under Control’ in the US? Experts Say Yes

President Joe Biden caused a stir in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 when he declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “We still have a problem with COVID — we’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said. “But the pandemic is over.”
POTUS
Society
Real Health

How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
HEALTH SERVICES
neurologylive.com

Presence of Insomnia Symptoms Associated With Alcohol-Related Harm

A survey based on young adult college students indicated that symptoms of insomnia might buffer the association with the acute physiological effects of alcohol, in part because it may heighten the sensitivity to alcohol. New data from a survey study of 461 college students showed that symptoms of insomnia were...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Depression drug reboxetine may help relieve sleep apnea

ADELAIDE, Australia — Estimated to affect nearly a billion people on a global scale, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is an incredibly common condition. In fact, it’s the most common breathing disorder connected to sleep. Now, researchers from Flinders University say that a drug previously used to treat depression may help reduce the severity of OSA.
HEALTH
Real Health

Many Types of Leisure Time Activity May Lower the Risk of Death for Older Adults

Older adults who participate weekly in many different types of leisure time activity, such as walking for exercise, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, may have a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
Real Health

Cancer Screening Gaps Highlight Urgent Need to Address Health Inequities

On Friday, September 16, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
CANCER
Real Health

Addressing Skin Care Inequality

Adeline Kikam, DO, FAAD, created Brown Skin Derm in response to the lack of Black-led skin care social media accounts and to increase representation of brown skin in the dermatology field. As a teenager dealing with acne, Kikam rarely saw treatments with Black people on the packaging or products specifically...
SKIN CARE
Real Health

HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age

People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
