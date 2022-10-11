Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Save money on dental care
It’s hard to find anyone who enjoys going to the dentist. Yes, regular visits are important for oral health, but a dental visit can be stressful and quite expensive, especially if it’s for something other than a cleaning and checkup. But do you always need those recommended procedures?
GRAIL, Carrum Health Partners to Help Employers Address Cancer Care
– GRAIL and Carrum Health announce a partnership to help self-insured employers improve care outcomes for their employees while also reigning in the rising cost of healthcare spending for this group: CANCER. – This product integration will enable employers who offer Carrum Health benefits to provide eligible employees the Galleri...
beckersdental.com
ADA launches Health Equity Action Team as part of new initiative
The American Dental Association launched a new Health Equity Action Team to move toward eliminating disparities in oral health. The team will be led by the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the ADA. During SmileCon, an ADA event, the team...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
State support of hospice, home healthcare services in assisted living supports residents’ wishes to die in place
Residents living in states with supportive regulations around hospice and home healthcare were more likely to die in their assisted living “homes” rather than transition to skilled nursing care at end of life, according to the results of a new study. An examination of varying state regulations of...
Why Virtual Pets Are Becoming a Staple in Senior Care
The future of patient care depends on digitization. Smart beds play a critical role in patient safety and comfortability. Wearables more accurately track patient data and help to better inform patient diagnosis and care. And thanks to the recent pandemic, telehealth has expanded into the long-term care sector and is giving residents access to virtual care options they've never had before. The goal is to use the tactile touch of an animal, along with their movements and sounds, to stimulate a patient's movements and eliminate social isolation of loved ones.
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
AMA
With physician burnout soaring, 28 health care organizations step up
Physician burnout isn’t a new problem in health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched doctors and other health professionals to the brink. Two years into this public health emergency, the pandemic pushed U.S. doctor burnout to an all-time high of 63%. But more than two dozen U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, recognizing just how important it is to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being.
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
KevinMD.com
Primary Care 2.0: new thinking and practice redesign
A patient of mine — we’ll call her Ruby — is a 79-year-old woman from the same part of rural Tennessee as my mother. Her recent successful experiences with treatment illustrate some of the themes that my colleagues and I encountered when we undertook an 18-month practice-design-thinking process. Let’s start with Ruby’s example and then dig into Primary Care 2.0.
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
Scrubs Magazine
Meet the Nurses Leaving the Bedside for Aesthetics
Working in aesthetics is often seen as an attractive alternative to performing bedside care. Nurses burnt out on 12-hour shifts and unsafe working conditions are finding success in the burgeoning arena known as aesthetics. This can include skincare treatments, hydration clinics, and cosmetic procedures like injectables and microblading. Working in this industry can help nurses find better work-life balance and make more money for their time.
allnurses.com
The Importance of Oral Care in the Hospitalized Older Adult
Specializes in Community Health, Care Coordination and Geriatrics. Has 35 years experience. Indeed, we can’t deny that we work with reduced staff in high acuity settings in our current health care environment. These workload pressures cause us to prioritize elements of care. But should we dismiss the significance of oral care? Perhaps if we truly understand the implications of the lack of oral assessment and care, we may reconsider our prioritization.
MedCity News
High-touch, tech-enabled patient engagement + patient activation resolve barriers to accessing care
Healthcare decision-makers increasingly recognize that patients who are more actively involved in their personal health care will experience better health outcomes and incur lower costs. While there is broader understanding of the term “patient engagement” — strategies ranging from educating people about their conditions to involving them more fully in making decisions about their care – the term “patient activation” may be less understood.
Phramalive.com
A CLEAR Approach to Health Literacy: Making Healthcare Equitable and Accessible for All
A CLEAR approach to health literacy: Making healthcare equitable and accessible for all. I am an unequivocal health literacy champion. My coworkers are used to me banging my “clear communications” drum at every meeting, over and over. But I can’t help it, because it’s just that important. Understanding and applying health literacy principles is about empowering people to find, discern, and use information to improve their own health, or the health of those they care for —and not just for those we might perceive as having a low reading comprehension level. Clear communication (achieved with the support of health literacy principles) makes healthcare spaces more equitable and accessible for everyone.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist
Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist. On episode 391 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. Phyllis Whitehead, PhD, the President of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS). In the course of their conversation, Keith and Dr. Whitehead discuss the role of the CNS, how to become a CNS, and the goals of the NACNS to diversify the CNS profession.
advisory.com
The 2 paths that could shape the future of home-based care
There's a growing market for home-based care. The Covid-19 pandemic drove an initial boom in the market, and the United States' growing number of older adults has sustained—and at times accelerated—investment in models that can care for people in their homes. This market also is financially attractive because it can help reduce organizations' overall spending by creating a lower-cost site of care.
