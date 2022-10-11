Read full article on original website
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th
All the action from Gameweek 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool take on Manchester City.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager says criticism is fair after poor run
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says his team need to be "accountable" after a run of five matches without a win. The Robins' recent 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City was a fourth loss in five games, their other result being a goalless draw against bottom-placed Coventry City. City next face...
Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club
Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup
Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
Man Utd news LIVE: United ‘keeping tabs’ on Toney, Odysseas Vlachodimos linked, Ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford ace Ivan Toney if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney, 26, has netted six Premier League goals in nine matches this season and has recently been called up to the England international team. However, United boss has shown support to Ronaldo, claiming...
UEFA・
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United record a second victory against Omonia Nicosia after their comeback last week? Join Rob Smyth
UEFA・
Stuart Webber: Norwich sporting director emerges as surprise target for Chelsea
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is a shock contender to join Chelsea’s revolution.The 38-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as part of their restructure following Todd Boehly’s takeover.Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles but their two Premier League campaigns have ended in abject failure.He has been criticised amid a fractious relationship with the fans who questioned his commitment to the Canaries after he revealed earlier this year he had started training to climb Mount Everest.Webber helped improve the Canaries’ training facilities and the club earned new investment last month...
BBC
Young shares Villa frustrations
Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Young, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "My thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is again the subject of rumours linking him to the Juventus job. The Italian will forever have a strong bond with the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock
Rangers defender Connor Goldson is facing months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected thigh muscle tear during the 7-1 Champions League loss to Liverpool. (Daily Record) Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes his side's 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers at Ibrox as a "freak result" and adds: "We were...
Yardbarker
Watch: Graham Potter explains what he wants from his Chelsea team
Graham Potter is settling in nicely as Chelsea boss, and tonight he took his third set of post match Champions League interviews as boss of the Blues. He was asked about the systems he was putting in place, and as always he modestly made it as simple as possible. This...
SB Nation
Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston
Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season. Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesBut they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough...
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
