Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his respect for Buffalo Bills counterpart Josh Allen ahead of the teams' highly anticipated Week 6 meeting on Sunday. "Yeah, when you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win. You always want to compete," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "Josh is a great guy. He's a great quarterback—physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he's a great dude too. And so, obviously when we're on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other's teams, but I have a ton of respect for him the player and person that he is."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO