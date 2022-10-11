ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Falcons officially close the books on Dimitroff era

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are slowly but surely ridding the Falcons of every trace of the Thomas Dimitroff era. By trading Deion Jones over the weekend, the new regime has officially closed the books on that era of Falcons football. In Dan Quinn’s final year, the Falcons boasted a...
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady: Refs Aren't Robots, Not Trying to Get Roughing the Passer Penalties Wrong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed the recent string of questionable roughing the passer penalties that have happened around the NFL. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Brady said he doesn't think the referees are robots and they aren't "trying to get it wrong" when they throw flags after a quarterback is hit.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jerome Boger
Person
Michael Rothstein
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady's Brand Signs Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders, Deion's Son, to NIL Contract

Jackson State star Shedeur Sanders signed a name, image and likeness deal with Brady Brand, the apparel company owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "I'm so excited to work with the Brady team," Sanders said, per Boardroom's Randall Williams. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand."
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Praises Bills' Josh Allen: 'I Have a Ton of Respect for Him'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his respect for Buffalo Bills counterpart Josh Allen ahead of the teams' highly anticipated Week 6 meeting on Sunday. "Yeah, when you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win. You always want to compete," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "Josh is a great guy. He's a great quarterback—physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he's a great dude too. And so, obviously when we're on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other's teams, but I have a ton of respect for him the player and person that he is."
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Espn#Bucs#The Las Vegas Raiders
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott's 'Got His Power Back' Amid Thumb Injury Rehab

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters that Dak Prescott has "got his power back" as the quarterback participated in a light throwing session Wednesday after suffering a fractured right thumb one month ago. ESPN's Ed Werder provided the report:. Prescott has been out since suffering the injury during...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy