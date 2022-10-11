Read full article on original website
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
Falcons officially close the books on Dimitroff era
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are slowly but surely ridding the Falcons of every trace of the Thomas Dimitroff era. By trading Deion Jones over the weekend, the new regime has officially closed the books on that era of Falcons football. In Dan Quinn’s final year, the Falcons boasted a...
Bucs' Tom Brady faces criticism for attempting to kick Falcons defender during controversial play
Tom Brady was criticized on social media for apparently attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in the final quarter of the Bucs' win on Sunday.
Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'
Following the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Grady Jarrett declined to speak on the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty called after he slung Tom Brady to the ground. The defensive tackle finally shared his thoughts Tuesday on The Grady Jarrett Show on 680-AM The Fan in Atlanta.
Tom Brady: Refs Aren't Robots, Not Trying to Get Roughing the Passer Penalties Wrong
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed the recent string of questionable roughing the passer penalties that have happened around the NFL. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Brady said he doesn't think the referees are robots and they aren't "trying to get it wrong" when they throw flags after a quarterback is hit.
Deion Jones excited for 'fresh start' with Browns, hopes to play; Denzel Ward missing,Greedy Williams trending
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense has been bruised and battered the last two games, especially in the run game. After playing respectable against the run in the first three games, the the Browns have given up 440 yards in just the last two games. Overall, the Browns are...
Patriots RB Damien Harris Won’t Play Against Browns
Cleveland Browns will face the New England Patriots in week 5, who will be without running back Damien Harris.
Tom Brady's Brand Signs Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders, Deion's Son, to NIL Contract
Jackson State star Shedeur Sanders signed a name, image and likeness deal with Brady Brand, the apparel company owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "I'm so excited to work with the Brady team," Sanders said, per Boardroom's Randall Williams. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand."
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Praises Bills' Josh Allen: 'I Have a Ton of Respect for Him'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his respect for Buffalo Bills counterpart Josh Allen ahead of the teams' highly anticipated Week 6 meeting on Sunday. "Yeah, when you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win. You always want to compete," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "Josh is a great guy. He's a great quarterback—physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he's a great dude too. And so, obviously when we're on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other's teams, but I have a ton of respect for him the player and person that he is."
Dak Prescott participates in Dallas Cowboys practice for the first time since injury
Cooper Rush is still expected to start against the Eagles, but Prescott is “shaking back, looking better than ever,” WR CeeDee Lamb said.
Troy Aikman Says His Comments After Chris Jones' Roughing Penalty Were 'Dumb'
NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman was criticized for a misogynistic comment he made about a roughing the passer penalty, and he walked his remarks back Thursday. "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during an interview with 96.7 The Fan (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of...
NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris Jones
Referee Carl Cheffers explained his decision to throw a controversial flag on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones received the penalty in the second quarter with the Chiefs trailing 17-7 despite stripping the ball away...
Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen on the ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football pushing a person to the ground as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs:...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott's 'Got His Power Back' Amid Thumb Injury Rehab
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters that Dak Prescott has "got his power back" as the quarterback participated in a light throwing session Wednesday after suffering a fractured right thumb one month ago. ESPN's Ed Werder provided the report:. Prescott has been out since suffering the injury during...
NFL Rumors: Commanders' William Jackson III Wants to Be Traded; Several Teams Eye CB
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III may be on the move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Jackson "wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him." Washington has responded by holding...
ESPN: Commanders' Daniel Snyder Says NFL 'Is a Mafia' and 'They Can't F--k with Me'
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly told those close to him that he has enough "dirt" on other NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to "blow up" the league if he so chooses. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, sources indicated that Snyder...
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Still Own the Disappointing AFC West
No difference exists in the record book when assessing a win by one or 100 points. But the distance between the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West remains as vast as ever. With Monday's 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs improved to 4-1...
Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons?
Normally, I would say that the 49ers playing the Falcons in Atlanta is the definition of a trap game, but this week is looking pretty far from normal.
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
