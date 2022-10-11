ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout

By Haley Jordan
 2 days ago

What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What better way to start the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than getting a personalized message from da da da da da, Snoop Dogg?

Hoosier Hysteria 2022 was impressive enough with Coach Teri Moren and Mike Woodson rolling up in fancy cars and a visit from former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush taking the court. Then Snoop Dogg's familiar voice popped up on the screen.

"What up fellas, it's Coach Snoop just sending y'all some love and some wisdom. Y'all stay together. Stay a team. Stay in front of the direction of Coach Mike Woodson. This is big Snoop Dogg aka the Doggfather. IU, let's go!"

Take a look at the full shoutout embedded in the tweet below:

Snoop Dogg, the American rapper, has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide. He has won an American Music Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and has been nominated at the Grammy Awards 17 times.

The Doggfather has had a dozen top-10 hits in his career including three No. 1 songs, "Drop It Like It's Hot", "I Wanna Love You", and "California Gurls".

The Indiana men and women's basketball seasons are just around the corner with the men playing an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29 and the women playing Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday, Nov. 4.

Woodson and his ball club are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 advancing through the First Four to the First Round of the tournament.

Moren and her crew are celebrating back to back Sweet 16 appearances and looking for their first banner.

