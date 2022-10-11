Read full article on original website
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Steelers' Mike Tomlin uses tough words to describe loss to Bills (video)
The Buffalo Bills were dancing in celebration after routing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3, in Week 5. But there are two sides to every game and boy did Buffalo beat down the feelings of Pittsburgh’s coach. In the win, the Bills handed Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his worse loss in...
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to change.
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward ‘respectability’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not going to make changes for the sake of change with his team riding a four-game losing streak. The Steelers suffered their worst loss since 1989 in a 38-3 mauling at the hands of Buffalo that dropped them to 1-4.
‘Trending in the right direction’: Kenny Pickett draws high praise from Steelers OC despite ugly losses
Kenny Pickett has played just two NFL games thus far but is already earning the praise of his offensive coordinator. Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers play-caller, spoke to the media on Thursday about his young signal-caller. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has the details. Said Canada, “Kenny is certainly...
Watch: Bills DC Leslie Frazier giddy for Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White's return to practice
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL tear last November. The two-time Pro Bowler's imminent return will give the Bills a considerable boost on the backend of their already-stout defense. And defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn't be happier.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
