ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping woman, 3 kids at knifepoint, driving them to Mesquite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and three children at knifepoint and taking them to Mesquite. According to a news release, shortly after midnight on Oct. 10, police received a 9-1-1 call from a female in a moving vehicle. Police say that the woman eventually was able to quietly speak to a dispatcher, stating that she was inside of a vehicle and needed help but was not able to provide many details.
MESQUITE, NV
mvprogress.com

Shop Reopens After Long Closure

The unique collectibles, gift and vintage collections retail store, Auntie Jayne’s in Mesquite, re-opened on Thursday morning after being closed since 2020. The store is now open again at 742 West Pioneer Boulevard, Suite F. from 10 AM-4 PM Thursday-Saturday. The store’s expanded showroom allows for even more unusual...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw

Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve for 6 months in the Idaho Boise Mission as MLS (Member Leader Support) Missionaries. The Felshaws. will enter Provo Missionary Training Center on October 24th...
MESQUITE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy