Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping woman, 3 kids at knifepoint, driving them to Mesquite
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and three children at knifepoint and taking them to Mesquite. According to a news release, shortly after midnight on Oct. 10, police received a 9-1-1 call from a female in a moving vehicle. Police say that the woman eventually was able to quietly speak to a dispatcher, stating that she was inside of a vehicle and needed help but was not able to provide many details.
mvprogress.com
Shop Reopens After Long Closure
The unique collectibles, gift and vintage collections retail store, Auntie Jayne’s in Mesquite, re-opened on Thursday morning after being closed since 2020. The store is now open again at 742 West Pioneer Boulevard, Suite F. from 10 AM-4 PM Thursday-Saturday. The store’s expanded showroom allows for even more unusual...
Mesquite Local News
Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw
Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve for 6 months in the Idaho Boise Mission as MLS (Member Leader Support) Missionaries. The Felshaws. will enter Provo Missionary Training Center on October 24th...
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
Mesquite Local News
Highland Manor of Mesquite is excited to announce a newly enhanced memory care program, Memory Lane-Fitness for the Mind
The celebration of Memory Lane – Fitness for the Mind will be held at Highland Manor of Mesquite on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., and Fitness for the Mind programming will officially commence at that time. Memory Lane seeks to exercise the brain, enhance memory and maintain independence. Memory...
