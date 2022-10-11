LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and three children at knifepoint and taking them to Mesquite. According to a news release, shortly after midnight on Oct. 10, police received a 9-1-1 call from a female in a moving vehicle. Police say that the woman eventually was able to quietly speak to a dispatcher, stating that she was inside of a vehicle and needed help but was not able to provide many details.

