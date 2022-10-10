Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
The Daily Recap: Georgia's latest injury update
Here is the Oct. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about numerous players who are injured during his Monday press conference. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much clarity on many of the players. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed last Saturday’s...
Scarlet Nation
Harsin confident Ashford will protect ball better
With Auburn trailing Georgia 14-0 late in the second quarter on Saturday, the Tigers had finally found some momentum on offense, moving the ball to the Bulldogs' 41-yard line with a manageable 3rd-and-4 coming up. And, it seemed that Auburn called the right play as Robby Ashford sprinted up the...
Scarlet Nation
Swinney on Florida State, injuries, running game, team improvement
CLEMSON -- Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time to talk more about his team's 31-3 win over Boston College, personnel, injuries and of course a week of preparation ahead of Saturday night's showdown with Florida State in Tallahassee.
Scarlet Nation
Nole Your Enemy: Scouting Clemson
In this week's Nole Your Enemy opponent preview, host Pat Burnham is joined by Larry Williams who is a senior writer for the Clemson Rivals site, Tiger Illustrated. Williams offers his thoughts on the Tigers' 6-0 start. Talking points include the development of Clemson QB DJ Uagalelei, the Tigers' playmakers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
FSU makes some changes to depth chart ahead of Clemson game
Florida State made some adjustments to the depth chart ahead of this Saturday’s game against Clemson. Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson are listed as co-starters at running back. Ward left the game at NC State with an apparent right arm / shoulder injury. He is FSU's leading rusher with 72 carries for 488 yards (three touchdowns).
Scarlet Nation
Ground control
CLEMSON -- Back in August, at the highest levels on Clemson's football staff the confidence was sky-high that this offense was equipped to bully people in the running game. At present, you could revisit this storyline in two different ways:. 1) They're only six games in, and there's still plenty...
Comments / 0