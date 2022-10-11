ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WSwG_0iUcLX8700

MALIBU, Calif. — (AP) — Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.

Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 next Sunday.

“We lost mom yesterday,” Michael Penn tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

She had two roles on Broadway in the 1950s — both short-lived — in “Sing Till Tomorrow” in 1953 and “Comes a Day” in 1958.

In 1957, Ryan was at rehearsals for “Iceman Cometh” when she met Leo Penn, who had taken over for Jason Robards at the Circle in the Square production. They moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later. Leo Penn died in 1998.

Her TV credits include appearances on “Private Practice,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Bonanza,” “The Detectives,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Arli$$,” “Ally McBeal,” “NYPD Blue,” “ER,” “CSI,” “Men of a Certain Age” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Her film roles included “Parenthood,” and “Benny & Joon.” She also acted in films with her sons, including “At Close Range,” “I Am Sam,” “The Indian Runner” and “The Crossing Guard.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family

Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Marg Helgenberger Returns to the 'CSI' Series — Is the Actress Married?

The return of CSI: Vegas also marks the return of yet another cast member from the original series. In Season 1, CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Though sadly, neither of them is returning for Season 2, another familiar face is back on the case to help take the sting out of their absence.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jason Robards
Person
Leo Penn
Person
Michael Penn
Daily Mail

From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell

Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Nypd Blue#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Associated Press
Variety

Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed

American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

RLJE Films, Shudder & AMC+ Acquire Thriller ‘The Apology’ Starring Anna Gunn, Linus Roache And Janeane Garofalo

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films, Shudder and AMC+ have fully financed and picked up distribution rights to The Apology, a previously unannounced thriller starring Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Linus Roache (My Policeman) and Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer). RLJE Films will release the pic in theaters on December 16, with the title becoming available for streaming on Shudder and AMC+ the same day. The Apology picks up with recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Gunn) 20 years after the disappearance of her daughter, as she’s preparing to host her family’s Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Boston 25 News WFXT

An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

NEW YORK — (AP) — At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans. The former "Nightline" anchor, now an occasional contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Two Time Emmy Nominee Hired From The Upcoming Penguin HBO Max Series

Ever since the debut of Matt Reeves The Batman, HBO Max has clearly wanted to bank off the rich lore of Gotham. Reportedly, there are talks of doing an Arkham Asylum series for the streaming service, but there hasn’t been much news about that since August. Originally, Reeves was going to do a series called Gotham P.D.; however, that was ultimately canceled, and fans were still left wondering whether Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series was still going to be made.
TV SERIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
133K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy