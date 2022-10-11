ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta National featured in EA Sports' new teaser for upcoming game

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

EA Sports didn’t allow 2K to hold the spotlight for very long.

On Tuesday, the Tiger Woods Edition and Deluxe Edition of PGA Tour 2K23 were released with the standard version set to come out Friday, October 14.

Also on Tuesday, EA Sports unveiled a preview of its upcoming game, EA Sports PGA Tour, which features a course all golf fans are itching to play — Augusta National Golf Club.

Prior to the start of the 2021 Masters, ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley announced the partnership with EA Sports. In the game, Augusta National will be featured as well as gameplay entitled “Road to the Masters.”

“We believe the attention to detail surrounding the course and our traditions will be world class and will provide new and current fans around the globe with a fun and interactive way to look at Augusta National,” Ridley said during his pre-tournament press conference.

In the game, all four major championships will be available for play.

According to the video, the game is set to hit shelves in spring of 2023.

