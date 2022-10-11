ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Taste a spicy twist to chocolate thanks to Arizona woman

MESA, Ariz. — It’s safe to say everyone loves chocolate, but it’s less likely everyone has ever tasted a spicy piece. Lisa Jaimes-Toon would like to change that. The love for her family, their history and Hispanic culture were the perfect ingredients for her to create Carolina’s Chocolate— silky and sultry spiced treats infused with flavors of her heritage.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business

Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Hail hits northwest Valley

Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley

TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Melrose Is Growing. Here's Everything New To Eat and Drink in the District

The district officially starts with a large metal sign that cascades over Seventh Avenue. Large block letters read "Melrose." Businesses on either side of the busy street display rainbow-striped flags outside their storefronts. Often, these flags also can be found on lampposts announcing events. Colorful murals complete the picture and welcome visitors to an area known as Phoenix's gayborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Love for animals gave birth to high-end EV thrift store

A Mesa boutique has gone to the dogs – and cats – but that’s exactly what it’s there for. Paige Beville and Donna Geisinger opened Cause4Paws Resale Boutique at 9911 E. Baseline Road in July. Geisinger said she’s loved animals her entire life and believes that...
MESA, AZ
californianewswire.com

Desert Chic: Scottsdale-Based Luxury Accessories Brand Launches Arizona-Inspired Variation of Best-Selling Clutch Handbag

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For travelers and locals alike looking to always be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, announced today the launch of a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to The Grand Canyon State and the more than 30-million guests annually who seek rest, relaxation and rejuvenation within its buzzing resort community.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

First Taste: Highly Anticipated Little Anita's Doesn't Live Up to the Hype

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
progressivegrocer.com

Sprouts Famers Market to Debut New Coffee Concept in Phoenix

A Phoenix-based specialty food retailer is joining forces with a local specialty coffee roaster on a new in-store concept. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will debut the first-ever locally owned in-store Press Coffee location at its Phoenix store on 3320 N. 7th Avenue. This new pilot location will feature a workspace area and a full drink menu including specialty drip and cold-brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew.
PHOENIX, AZ

