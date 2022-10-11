Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
Taste a spicy twist to chocolate thanks to Arizona woman
MESA, Ariz. — It’s safe to say everyone loves chocolate, but it’s less likely everyone has ever tasted a spicy piece. Lisa Jaimes-Toon would like to change that. The love for her family, their history and Hispanic culture were the perfect ingredients for her to create Carolina’s Chocolate— silky and sultry spiced treats infused with flavors of her heritage.
citysuntimes.com
Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business
Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
ABC 15 News
Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley
TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — We’re saying goodbye to the sunshine and 90s this weekend as rain moves into the desert southwest. Models are trending wetter, with higher rain totals now expected around metro Phoenix, and the arrival time will be mid-late morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour chance for rain in...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
Phoenix New Times
Melrose Is Growing. Here's Everything New To Eat and Drink in the District
The district officially starts with a large metal sign that cascades over Seventh Avenue. Large block letters read "Melrose." Businesses on either side of the busy street display rainbow-striped flags outside their storefronts. Often, these flags also can be found on lampposts announcing events. Colorful murals complete the picture and welcome visitors to an area known as Phoenix's gayborhood.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santansun.com
Love for animals gave birth to high-end EV thrift store
A Mesa boutique has gone to the dogs – and cats – but that’s exactly what it’s there for. Paige Beville and Donna Geisinger opened Cause4Paws Resale Boutique at 9911 E. Baseline Road in July. Geisinger said she’s loved animals her entire life and believes that...
californianewswire.com
Desert Chic: Scottsdale-Based Luxury Accessories Brand Launches Arizona-Inspired Variation of Best-Selling Clutch Handbag
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For travelers and locals alike looking to always be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, announced today the launch of a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to The Grand Canyon State and the more than 30-million guests annually who seek rest, relaxation and rejuvenation within its buzzing resort community.
Phoenix New Times
First Taste: Highly Anticipated Little Anita's Doesn't Live Up to the Hype
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
progressivegrocer.com
Sprouts Famers Market to Debut New Coffee Concept in Phoenix
A Phoenix-based specialty food retailer is joining forces with a local specialty coffee roaster on a new in-store concept. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will debut the first-ever locally owned in-store Press Coffee location at its Phoenix store on 3320 N. 7th Avenue. This new pilot location will feature a workspace area and a full drink menu including specialty drip and cold-brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew.
Comments / 0