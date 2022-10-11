Read full article on original website
Half: Georgia Rolling vs Vanderbilt
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores have gone to the half here at Sanford Stadium and we have all the sights and sounds from a dominant first half for the Bulldogs. Georgia has experienced three consecutive slow starts in the first half entering Saturday's matchup with the Vandebilt Commodores....
JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Injured vs Vanderbilt
Georgia Football wide receiver Ladd McConkey has left the matchup with Vanderbilt with what appears to be a lower left leg issue. He is currently being evaluated by the UGA medical staff. This article will be updated with any further news on the McConkey injury.
No. 1 Georgia makes quick work of Vandy, 55-0
Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Georgia to its second straight shutout of visiting Vanderbilt with a 55-0 victory in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Athens, Ga. Bennett went 24-for-30 passing and completed at least one pass to eight Bulldogs before being...
Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Line Continuity
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 55 to 0. As they prepare to enter their bye week for the season prior to a brutal final stretch to end the season, Georgia's starting center, Sedrick Van Pran Granger spoke with Dawgs Daily about his performance and how he's felt the offense has progressed up front.
The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Georgia's Win over Vanderbilt
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish up their dismantling of the Vanderbilt Commodores, we bring you the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the matchup.
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
