Business Insider

Why planes are repainted so often

Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
The Independent

Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
tipranks.com

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Reuters

Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
CNBC

CCTV Script 13/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
BBC

Air France Crash: Aviation bosses heckled as trial begins

The bosses of Airbus and Air France have been greeted with cries of "shame" at the opening of a long-awaited trial in Paris connected with a deadly 2009 plane crash off Brazil. The firms deny involuntary manslaughter in the loss of the Airbus A330 flying from Rio de Janeiro to...
helihub.com

Korean Air partners with Airbus on vertical UAS

Korean Air Lines Co. said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Airbus Helicopters to develop unmanned reconnaissance helicopters for the South Korean military. Under the technology partnership, Korean Air will develop an unmanned carrier-based helicopter and an unmanned helicopter for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes over South Korean...
