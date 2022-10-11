Read full article on original website
Pilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines (AAL.O) pilots said on Wednesday it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10.
China certifies C919 jet to compete with Airbus and Boeing -photos
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China held a ceremony on Thursday to certify its C919 narrowbody passenger jet, photos on social media showed, representing a major milestone in the country's ambitions to challenge Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) in commercial aerospace.
Business Insider
Why planes are repainted so often
Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Boeing, Cargolux finalize order for 10 777-8 freighters
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday it finalized an order for 10 777-8 Freighters with Cargolux, after the Luxembourg-based cargo airline picked the planemaker's newest freighter to replace its 747-400 fleet.
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags.
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
mrobusinesstoday.com
AFI KLM E&M to support CFM56-7B engines powering Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet
The MRO solutions to be provided by AFI-KLM E&M for Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet cover requirements like carrying out shop visits to the delivery of On-Wing/On-Site operations. Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI-KLM E&M), a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO) has announced the signing of...
Lockheed Nudges Into a $5 Billion Contract for Sonobuoys
Wall Street isn't paying attention to this contract, but maybe you should.
CNBC
CCTV Script 13/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
BBC
Air France Crash: Aviation bosses heckled as trial begins
The bosses of Airbus and Air France have been greeted with cries of "shame" at the opening of a long-awaited trial in Paris connected with a deadly 2009 plane crash off Brazil. The firms deny involuntary manslaughter in the loss of the Airbus A330 flying from Rio de Janeiro to...
helihub.com
Korean Air partners with Airbus on vertical UAS
Korean Air Lines Co. said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Airbus Helicopters to develop unmanned reconnaissance helicopters for the South Korean military. Under the technology partnership, Korean Air will develop an unmanned carrier-based helicopter and an unmanned helicopter for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes over South Korean...
Double The Range Rockets For HIMARS One Step Closer To Production
Gints Ivuskans / AFP) (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images/Lockheed MartinThe Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System was test fired from a HIMARS launcher during its first systems qualification trial.
