Montclair, NJ

A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.

You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.
PATERSON, NJ
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage

West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ

Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
TEANECK, NJ
New Mexican-Inspired Burger Spot Opens in Bloomfield

Last week, on October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili, and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Jersey City Medical Center to Offer Free Mammograms on October 22nd

On October 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jersey City Medical Center will offer free mammograms to the uninsured. Doctors recommend that every woman aged 40 and over have the series of breast x-rays annually. “Patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher percentage of survival...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey City holds cannabis job fair with licensed dispensaries seeking to hire locals

The Jersey City Office of Diversity & Inclusion held a cannabis job fair at the Mary McCleod Bethune Center today for approved dispensaries seeking to hire locals. The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has made it very clear that they want the cannabis companies they approve to hire locally. They believe in the State’s mission to help those most harmed by the War on Drugs, which disproportionately targeted minorities.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
PATERSON, NJ
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
UTICA, NY
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
MANHATTAN, NY
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

