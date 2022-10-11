Read full article on original website
Latinx students awarded scholarships in Hispanic Heritage Month celebration event
The City of Newark celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by giving out scholarships to Latinx students at the Newark Museum of Art.
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.
You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
New Mexican-Inspired Burger Spot Opens in Bloomfield
Last week, on October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili, and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
Jersey City Medical Center to Offer Free Mammograms on October 22nd
On October 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jersey City Medical Center will offer free mammograms to the uninsured. Doctors recommend that every woman aged 40 and over have the series of breast x-rays annually. “Patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher percentage of survival...
Jersey City holds cannabis job fair with licensed dispensaries seeking to hire locals
The Jersey City Office of Diversity & Inclusion held a cannabis job fair at the Mary McCleod Bethune Center today for approved dispensaries seeking to hire locals. The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has made it very clear that they want the cannabis companies they approve to hire locally. They believe in the State’s mission to help those most harmed by the War on Drugs, which disproportionately targeted minorities.
East Tremont hair salon owner diagnosed with cancer credits community's support for her comeback
Sedonia Bonnie Croom was welcomed back after she endured treatment and support from all of her clients.
West New York announces annual Halloween festivities
West New York residents are in for a treat again this Halloween, a trick or treat that is. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman and the Board of Commissioners invite locals to participate in an array of activities. In 2022, the town will be hosting its annual Fall Festival, Ragamuffin...
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night.
Old art deco parking deck remade as apartments with a nod to its original style
Niki Mendez is no student of architecture, but she knows what she likes. And that includes the conversion of a towering parking deck built in the 1920′s into a 250-unit apartment building in the Newark neighborhood where she works for a state agency. “I think it’s actually beautiful,” said...
Water main break repaired, but some North Jersey towns still feeling the effects
A water main break that happened last Wednesday has been repaired, but residents of several North Jersey communities were still feeling the effects nearly a week later. Water supplies could continue to be affected for another day or two. [ more › ]
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
