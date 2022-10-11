ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Post Register

West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Eagle Dissidents Seek To Remove Mayor and City Council

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and the Eagle City Council have joined the Governor Brad Little Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recall club. You'll recall during the pandemic that, both the Boise mayor and Idaho governor were the subject of recall campaigns seeking to remove them from office. Both attempts failed due to the failure to secure enough certified signatures.
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Treefort Mainstage is moving permanently to a new home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Treefort 11 will look a little different this year. The Mainstage will be moving to its new permanent location in Julia Davis Park. The festival is set to run on March 22-26th 2023. Many of the mainstage attractions will also be making the move. The...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's seasonal events return two years post pandemic

As the holidays approach, seasonal events are being held in-person for the first time in years. According to Vice President of Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Jill Aldape, the Festival of Trees will be back in full force during Thanksgiving week of Nov. 23 to 26. “It’s such a joyful opportunity to get people back together again. It’s really a positive thing,” she said. “I think we sometimes can lose track...
NAMPA, ID
Mesquite Local News

Community Calendar, Oct 12 – 13

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Mesquite Chamber of Commerce October Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Candidate for Mesquite...
MESQUITE, NV
107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court

If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
BOISE, ID
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
CANYON COUNTY, ID

