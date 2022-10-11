Read full article on original website
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
Nampa church donates land to nonprofit to build affordable home
NAMPA, Idaho — The Lakeview Church of the Nazarene donated a 3,290 square-foot plot of land to affordable housing nonprofit, LEAP, where they will build an affordable single-family home. The plot of land is across an alleyway from the rest of the church's property. The church was unsure how...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Eagle Dissidents Seek To Remove Mayor and City Council
Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and the Eagle City Council have joined the Governor Brad Little Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recall club. You'll recall during the pandemic that, both the Boise mayor and Idaho governor were the subject of recall campaigns seeking to remove them from office. Both attempts failed due to the failure to secure enough certified signatures.
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
Treefort Mainstage is moving permanently to a new home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Treefort 11 will look a little different this year. The Mainstage will be moving to its new permanent location in Julia Davis Park. The festival is set to run on March 22-26th 2023. Many of the mainstage attractions will also be making the move. The...
Idaho's seasonal events return two years post pandemic
As the holidays approach, seasonal events are being held in-person for the first time in years. According to Vice President of Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Jill Aldape, the Festival of Trees will be back in full force during Thanksgiving week of Nov. 23 to 26. “It’s such a joyful opportunity to get people back together again. It’s really a positive thing,” she said. “I think we sometimes can lose track...
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
Community Calendar, Oct 12 – 13
Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Mesquite Chamber of Commerce October Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Candidate for Mesquite...
Highland Manor of Mesquite is excited to announce a newly enhanced memory care program, Memory Lane-Fitness for the Mind
The celebration of Memory Lane – Fitness for the Mind will be held at Highland Manor of Mesquite on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., and Fitness for the Mind programming will officially commence at that time. Memory Lane seeks to exercise the brain, enhance memory and maintain independence. Memory...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court
If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
Boise Singles Unleash On What Dating In Boise Is REALLY Like
Everything is going to start to smell like Pumpkin Spice, whether you like it or not. You're going to star hearing Christmas music like, now, even though it's way too early. Single folks are going to dive head-first into cuffing season. That's right. It's about to get Cufftastic in the...
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Petitions filed to recall mayor of Eagle, city council
EAGLE, Idaho — A group of people in Eagle wants to recall their mayor and city council. The Ada County Clerk's office certified Eagle Citizens for Open Government's recall petition of all four council members, including Charlie Baun, Brad Pike, Melissa Gindlesperger and Helen Russell, and Mayor Jason Pierce.
$2.6 Million Caldwell Home Most Stunning Views in the Treasure Valley
I can’t even imagine the views this house must have... you can see in the pictures there’s just nothing but open land, horses, and beautiful skies. The property is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with 5,768 square feet of space and nearly 15-acres in Caldwell... and it’s currently listed at 2,600,000.
New rental options in Treasure Valley
Modern Craftsman offers one, two, and three bedroom homes that you can rent along Chinden Blvd. in Meridian.
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
