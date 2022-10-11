ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle was in ‘dire’ state when Prince Harry found her a therapist

By Emily Selleck
Meghan Markle’s mental health was at its “worst point” when husband Prince Harry helped her find a therapist.

The Duchess of Sussex told her “Archetypes” podcast listeners on Tuesday that the former military pilot got her a referral during a “dire” state.

“At my worst point … my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman,” Markle, 41, said on the “Decoding of Crazy” episode.

“She didn’t know I was even calling her,” the former actress continued. “She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself … and saying I need help.”

Markle noted that the therapist “could hear the dire state that” she was in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270uRe_0iUcIdIY00
Meghan Markle revealed her mental health was at its “worst point” when husband Prince Harry found her a therapist.

“I think it’s [important] for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it,” the “Suits” alum continued.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, which featured actresses Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone, the “Deal or No Deal” alum mentioned being labeled “crazy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtJMm_0iUcIdIY00
The Duchess of Sussex had a candid talk about mental health on the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

“I feel pretty strongly about this word,” Markle said in the introduction. “The way that it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it has wrought on society and women everywhere.”

“The stigma surrounding the word, it also has this silencing effect,” she continued. “Women experiencing real mental health issues, they get scared, they stay quiet, they internalize and repress for far too long.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPT2K_0iUcIdIY00
Markle was in a "dire" situation when she sought professional help. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b00HB_0iUcIdIY00
Markle was in a "dire" situation when she sought professional help. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMUek_0iUcIdIY00
Markle was in a "dire" situation when she sought professional help. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Markle then asked her guests to raise their hands if they have ever been called “crazy,” “hysterical,” “nuts” or “completely irrational,” among other insults.

“If we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up,” the royal family member said, adding that she “too” was raising her hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqAWv_0iUcIdIY00
Harry has also spoken out about his mental health journey over the years.

The mother of two, who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, with Harry, added her 38-year-old husband also encounters people whose mental health issues are “ignored.”

“My husband works a lot with the military community as a veteran, and [he often hears about] invisible injuries,” Markle explained. “If you suffer from post-traumatic stress, it’s the thing that you can’t see. And if you can’t see it, it is just … brushed under the carpet.”

The two have both spoken out about their mental health struggles since quitting their royal roles in 2020.

Harry previously admitted on “The Me You Can’t See” that going to therapy has allowed him to “take on anything.”

