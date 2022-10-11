ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair: ‘This is how we’re doing’

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
 2 days ago

Kylie Jenner is keeping it natural.

The reality star, 25, took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to show off the results of what she’s deemed a “hair health journey” — and her locks have never looked better.

While Jenner typically wears extensions and wigs, she gave fans a peek at her bouncy, glossy hair in the video, shaking her head and fluffing her just-below-the-shoulder-length strands as she pouts at the camera.

Kylie Jenner showed off healthy-looking hair after focusing on rehabilitating her damaged strands.
kyliejenner/Instagram

Captioning the post, “over a year into the hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” the “Kardashians” star showed off one of sister Kim’s new Skims bras in the clip, sporting the black “Naked Plunge Bra” ($44).

The “journey” actually started in April 2020, when she joined BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on an Instagram Live during quarantine and discussed going au naturale while staying at home.

Jenner’s hair looked thick and shiny a year-plus into her efforts.
kyliejenner/Instagram

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said in the video chat, adding that she was using products like masks and “a lot of argan oil” while “going on a hair health journey for the full quarantine.”

“This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes,” she continued.

The reality star typically sports either long extensions or wigs.
kyliejenner/Instagram

It seems she had a bit of a change of heart, quickly reverting to her damaging ways, but last summer, Jenner recommitted to her plan in an Instagram Stories video.

“So I’m officially going on my hair health journey,” she said at the time, per Cosmopolitan . “I’m really thrilled about it. I just am always bleaching my hair. I never give it a break, so now that I’m back to my natural color, I am going to start this journey.”

Adding that she wasn’t “taking any supplements or anything” the mom of two shared that she was “just doing different masks and oils” and was especially into “doing grapeseed oil masks.”

This isn’t the first beauty quest the cosmetics mogul has embarked upon; in 2018, Jenner shared she was working on a video about her “lip filler journey” after announcing she was no longer cosmetically enhancing her pout .

While Jenner has been showing off her usual extensions lately — and wearing some standout looks during Paris Fashion Week in the process — whatever she’s using is clearly working.

Keep it up, Kylie.

Jenner wore her hair piled up in a dramatic updo for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.
GC Images

Page Six

Page Six

