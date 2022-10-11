ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Hasn't 'Completely Forgiven' Ben Affleck For Past Bad Boy Behavior, Spills Source

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
It's time for Ben Affleck to reap what he sows — well, according to his wife that is.

Despite being in newlywed bliss, Jennifer Lopez still hasn't gotten over Affleck's past bad boy behavior, making him pay the price for his strip club romp that drove them apart nearly two decades ago, spilled a source to a news publication.

"She hasn't forgotten or completely forgiven him," said the insider, "so this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior."

STEPDAD LOVE! BEN AFFLECK HUGS JENNIFER LOPEZ'S CHILD EMME AS NEWLYWEDS ARRIVE BACK IN L.A.

Aside from Lopez, who is worth a whopping $400 million, making her handsome hunk, who is worth $150 million, pay for anything and everything they do, the diva apparently keeps her man on a very tight leash.

"He's like her personal bank account," an insider stressed. "He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out."

They added: "The limos are all on his tab, too, and he's always buying her things . It's pretty ironic since he's not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he's paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt."

Bennifer 2.0 originally got engaged in November 2002, but eight months later, the then-boozy actor was spotted during a wild night out at a Vancouver strip club. Affleck topped his headline-making night out partying with ladies at a pal's home.

Insiders at the time spilled that Affleck and J.Lo had a vicious fight in the aftermath of his night out — just four days before their planned $2 million wedding in 2003. A source added that the Hustlers actor told her then-fiancé that his actions and behavior put her through hell, which she has seemingly not gotten over.

News of Lopez hanging on to the past comes on the heels of rumors that Affleck is "not happy" in their three-month marriage. There appears to be upset on both ends of the marriage, with Affleck realizing Lopez's career will always come before him and the musician losing it over his cigarette habit.

"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," spilled a source, as OK! reported . "It was a huge wake-up call for him."

NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL WOE SWIRL — PHOTOS

As for Lopez, "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes. He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."

The power couple eloped in Las Vegas in July and held a second ceremony in August , where they were surrounded by family and friends at the Gone Girl actor's Georgia estate.

Radar reported on Lopez making Affleck pay for his past.

