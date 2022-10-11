American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms for homes without systems as part of Fire Prevention Week

Expect traffic headaches at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport for the next month as construction continues to slow down drivers. The airport is in the middle of building a new international concourse and updating Terminal D. Included with that will be a central processor where passengers will check their bags and a new pier to give more capacity for widebody aircrafts. Officials say they hope for it to be ready by the end of 2024.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO