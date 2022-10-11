American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms for homes without systems as part of Fire Prevention Week

Read full article on original website
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
SW Houston family forced to start over after fire under arson investigation
"We rushed out in five minutes, and the whole place was destroyed in 10 minutes." A family escaped with their lives but now faces a future with barely anything to their name.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Gulfton is one of Houston’s warmest neighborhoods. A new nature-based plan aims to change that
Sandra Rodríguez stood on the corner of a busy intersection in southwest Houston's Gulfton neighborhood, gesturing at the vast array of concrete. "This is a perfect location to really show the lack of trees, the lack of shade, and the amount of traffic," she said. Next to a gas...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
Click2Houston.com
Just What The Doctor Ordered
HOUSTON – The Honeycomb Clinic is a doctor’s office where you can also grab a healthy snack and try out some yoga with the family. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Latisha Rowe shares tips on reducing your risk of getting breast cancer and ways you can get on top of a diagnosis and up your chance of survival.
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport to have heavy traffic due to road closures during October, November
Expect traffic headaches at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport for the next month as construction continues to slow down drivers. The airport is in the middle of building a new international concourse and updating Terminal D. Included with that will be a central processor where passengers will check their bags and a new pier to give more capacity for widebody aircrafts. Officials say they hope for it to be ready by the end of 2024.
KVUE
Local youth football team says decal company took hundreds and didn't deliver, and they're not alone
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock youth football coach said H-Town Decals took their money and did not deliver the product, and he's not alone. In football, lessons come in many ways. "Linebackers, read and react, read and react," said President of Unity Select Sport Dee Bradfield. Coach...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Houston
Houston's 2020 census population was 2,304,580, the most populous city in Texas, and the fourth-most populous city in the United States. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?
Robbers hold cell phone shop employees at knifepoint, HPD says
In a crime caught on camera, the robbers made the employees go to the back office so the men could steal cash and the phones, police said. The men are on the run.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
cw39.com
Small child found walking the streets alone in Alief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A small child wondering on the streets early Tuesday morning in Alief is now safe. Houston police said a woman found the child at the 11000 block of Beechnut Street and was taken by ambulance to get checked out. It’s unclear why the child was alone....
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened
A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
A taste of fall could be coming to the Houston area next week. Here's what to expect
HOUSTON — Houston, put the sweaters on standby!. The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking two cold fronts headed our way. The first one is expected to arrive Wednesday, but don't expect much of a cool down. The only significant weather change we'll see is a few pop-up showers across the Houston area.
Click2Houston.com
Bicycle riding bandit robs customer at gunpoint at ATM in Meyerland Plaza parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed a man at an ATM in the Meyerland Plaza parking lot, then rode off on a getaway bicycle. According to HPD, on Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m., a bank customer...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Burglary suspect steals $15K worth of computers, items at north Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance photo was released of a man accused of burglarizing a business Friday in north Houston in hopes someone from the public will recognize him, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. at a business located in the 100 block...
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen five days ago in Greenspoint area
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl. Gabriella Price hasn't been seen since Oct. 6, according to her family. She was last seen leaving the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive in the Greenspoint area. There's no description...
Click2Houston.com
Student with learning disabilities claims teacher ‘hurt him’ after doctors say his arm was broken in 4 places; Family, civil rights leaders demand justice
HOUSTON – The IDEA Public Schools system terminated an employee Wednesday after an altercation with a 10-year-old student with special needs that resulted in a physical injury. The family of Darien Crawford, 10, said he suffered a broken arm when a teacher tried to restrain him in class almost...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Click2Houston.com
Cali chicken concept making Texas Debut in Houston Heights | View mouth-watering menu items here🍗😋
HOUSTON – Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a California-based fast casual fried chicken sandwich concept, will open its second location location at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights on Thursday. At the helm of Daddy’s Chicken Shack are founding chef and Houston native, Pace Webb, and her husband, Chris...
KHOU
Get rid of erectile dysfunction in just weeks without pills or surgery
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, helping men get their love life back everywhere. Andrew Rinehart with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
