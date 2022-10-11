Read full article on original website
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
wyo4news.com
RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
wyo4news.com
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
sweetwaternow.com
WE Soda Ltd. Announces New Greenfield Soda Ash Project near Green River
GREEN RIVER — WE Soda Ltd, a Ciner Company, the largest global natural soda ash producer, is pleased to announce Project West, a new greenfield soda ash project in Southwest Wyoming. The project is near WE Soda’s Pacific Soda project near Green River. The planned in-situ mining project...
wyo4news.com
Screening of Retrograde with Baktash Ahadi held Thursday, October 13
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The community is invited to the screening of Retrograde with Baktash Ahadi on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This will be held at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Refreshments will be held in the lobby starting at 6:30 p.m. and the Film Screening/Q&A with Baktash will begin at 7:00 p.m.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Fire update to be given during upcoming Commissioners Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the October 18, 2022, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners will be presented with an update from County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman. Zimmerman will discuss the current and future outlook of the fire department budget, agency participation, and the number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
RSHS to host career fair in November, looking for businesses interested in booths
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School, in partnership with WWCC, will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, November 9 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tiger Arena on the main campus at Rock Springs High School. If any businesses are interested in having a booth...
wyo4news.com
First of a series of local election debates to take place today
12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates. All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 10 – October 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson
ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
Local volleyball/cross country teams to compete today/Latest polls
October 13, 2022 — It is a busy Thursday for area high school volleyball and some cross country teams. In volleyball, Rock Springs will host Riverton, Green River will be home against Evanston, and Lyman will entertain Pinedale. The 3A West Regional cross country meet will take place today...
wyo4news.com
RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase
October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shyann and Kittens
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Shyann. Hi!...
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 13, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit
ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle. RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac...
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
Comments / 0