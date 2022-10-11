Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony happening today at Wanchese Harbor
Despite the risk of rain, Dare County has announced that the Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony will take place as scheduled, today, Thursday, October 13, at Wanchese Harbor. The Community Day is currently underway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the christening happening shortly after at...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Library announces two free trunk-or-treat events
The Dare County Library has announced that it will host two free drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat events on Wednesday, October 26, 2022: one at the Manteo Library and another at the Kill Devil Hills Library. Manteo Library Trunk-or-Treat:. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, families are invited...
outerbanksvoice.com
Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11
Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
obxtoday.com
COA to offer meeting for students interested in studying abroad in Belize
College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Study Abroad Program will travel to Belize in April 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this opportunity is encouraged to attend an online interest meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95897179586. For more information, contact Bradley...
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces surprise fall edition of the Downtown Market set for October 20
Bummed that the Downtown Market season is over? Don’t pack up those market bags yet! We have fall fever, so we are holding a surprise edition of the Downtown Market this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Downtown Manteo will be bursting with activity with the Bluegrass Festival, so why not join in on all the fun!
outerbanksvoice.com
Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
obxtoday.com
‘Monster Mash Skate Bash’ family roller-skate night set for October 22
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Kill Devil Hills have partnered with Outer Banks-based roller skating organization OUTR SK8s to provide a “Monster Mash Skate Bash” family roller skate night. This event will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 7 p.m....
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
outerbanksvoice.com
Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4
Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
obxtoday.com
Bethel Fire District improves insurance rating
Perquimans County Emergency Services have announced that Chief Darren Saunders and the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department were recently recognized by the North Carolina Department of Insurance for their dedication and commitment to making their community a safer place to live. The commendation comes after a recent inspection completed by officials with the NC Department of Insurance Office and the Office of State Fire Marshal.
obxtoday.com
Harry Miller Gray
Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday evening
On October 11, 2022 at 11:57 pm, the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department fire crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments responded to the incident. The Kill Devil...
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
obxtoday.com
Have your Medicare Part D reviewed by trained counselors
Your health needs, as well as, the benefits and costs of your current prescription drug plan, change from year to year. It is essential to evaluate your Medicare choices and options regularly. The Medicare Annual Election Period held between October 15th and December 7th is the one time during the year when those eligible for Medicare can review their prescription drug plan (Medicare Part D) options or make changes to their current coverage.
big945.com
Kitty Hawk Police complete internal investigation following the shooting of a dog
The Town of Kitty Hawk Police Department has completed the Internal Investigation of the shooting of a dog by a Kitty Hawk Police Officer on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4010 Smith Street. This investigation, while not required by North Carolina Law, was initiated by the Town to gather the...
Phys.org
Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems
Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
