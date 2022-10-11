ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Dare County Library announces two free trunk-or-treat events

The Dare County Library has announced that it will host two free drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat events on Wednesday, October 26, 2022: one at the Manteo Library and another at the Kill Devil Hills Library. Manteo Library Trunk-or-Treat:. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, families are invited...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11

Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

COA to offer meeting for students interested in studying abroad in Belize

College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Study Abroad Program will travel to Belize in April 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this opportunity is encouraged to attend an online interest meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95897179586. For more information, contact Bradley...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Government
outerbanksvoice.com

Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9

Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Tree#Kdh#Cac#The Live Oak
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4

Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
CAMDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
obxtoday.com

Bethel Fire District improves insurance rating

Perquimans County Emergency Services have announced that Chief Darren Saunders and the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department were recently recognized by the North Carolina Department of Insurance for their dedication and commitment to making their community a safer place to live. The commendation comes after a recent inspection completed by officials with the NC Department of Insurance Office and the Office of State Fire Marshal.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Harry Miller Gray

Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
AVON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Have your Medicare Part D reviewed by trained counselors

Your health needs, as well as, the benefits and costs of your current prescription drug plan, change from year to year. It is essential to evaluate your Medicare choices and options regularly. The Medicare Annual Election Period held between October 15th and December 7th is the one time during the year when those eligible for Medicare can review their prescription drug plan (Medicare Part D) options or make changes to their current coverage.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Phys.org

Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems

Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy