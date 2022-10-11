ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI in Great Valley

On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Michael J. Donner, 21 of Clarence, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 8, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Donner on state route 219 in the town of Great Valley for traffic infractions. While interviewing Donner, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Donner was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .13 % was recorded.
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Wellsville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wellsville, NY
County
Allegany County, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police has Adam Bennefield in custody

According to the Buffalo Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody, who is wanted in connection with the Oct. 5 homicide of his wife, 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield. Read more here:
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Student removed from Wellsville today after weapon and ammunition found in car

Wellsville Secondary school “Shelter-in-Place” has ended. Wellsville school officials just notified the community and parents that this morning students in the secondary school were told to “shelter-in-place.” after an administrator saw a weapon with ammunition in a vehicle on school property. Police responded, took possession of...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wnymedia.net

EDEN MAN ARRAIGNED FOR MENACING VICTIM AND VIOLATING ORDER OF PROTECTION

Remember that video Stefan Mychajliw and Republicans used to try and smear Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman?. Well it just came back to bite them in the ass as 48-year-old Luigi Palmieri of Eden was arraigned this morning before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman on one count of Menacing in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors).
EDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wellsville Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Men charged with theft of medical marijuana

Muncy, Pa. — Two men went to a home in Fairfield Township for a confrontation, but ended up breaking in and stealing marijuana instead. Stephen Cooper Sheets broke into the trailer through a bedroom window the afternoon of Sept. 7, according to police. Once inside, he let Zachary Bradley Pentz, 22, of South Williamsport in through the back door, police said. The two had gone to the trailer to confront a friend of the homeowner, but no one was home, they told police. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
CANTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
ELMIRA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Kennedy Man Accused Of Assaulting A Juvenile, Resulting In Injury

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kennedy man is accused of assaulting a juvenile resulting in injury and prompting the youngster to run away from home. Back on September 22, New York State Police responded to Falconer Central School for a report of a runaway juvenile. An investigation...
KENNEDY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy