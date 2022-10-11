Muncy, Pa. — Two men went to a home in Fairfield Township for a confrontation, but ended up breaking in and stealing marijuana instead. Stephen Cooper Sheets broke into the trailer through a bedroom window the afternoon of Sept. 7, according to police. Once inside, he let Zachary Bradley Pentz, 22, of South Williamsport in through the back door, police said. The two had gone to the trailer to confront a friend of the homeowner, but no one was home, they told police. ...

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO