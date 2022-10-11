Read full article on original website
Reward available for information on the 2020 death of Richard Seeley
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI in Great Valley
On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Michael J. Donner, 21 of Clarence, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 8, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Donner on state route 219 in the town of Great Valley for traffic infractions. While interviewing Donner, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Donner was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .13 % was recorded.
Buffalo Police has Adam Bennefield in custody
According to the Buffalo Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody, who is wanted in connection with the Oct. 5 homicide of his wife, 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield. Read more here:
Millport man arrested on assault charge for the third time in 11 months
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man has been arrested on assault charges for the third time in the last year, according to New York State Police. Lee Wolf, 38, was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred on Monday, October 10 at approximately 4 p.m, according to NYSP. NYSP said that the victim will […]
wellsvillesun.com
Student removed from Wellsville today after weapon and ammunition found in car
Wellsville Secondary school “Shelter-in-Place” has ended. Wellsville school officials just notified the community and parents that this morning students in the secondary school were told to “shelter-in-place.” after an administrator saw a weapon with ammunition in a vehicle on school property. Police responded, took possession of...
wnymedia.net
EDEN MAN ARRAIGNED FOR MENACING VICTIM AND VIOLATING ORDER OF PROTECTION
Remember that video Stefan Mychajliw and Republicans used to try and smear Erie County Clerk candidate Melissa Hartman?. Well it just came back to bite them in the ass as 48-year-old Luigi Palmieri of Eden was arraigned this morning before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman on one count of Menacing in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors).
Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
WKBW-TV
I-TEAM: Erie County Sheriff's Office fails to decertify deputies fired, convicted of crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of police and peace officers in New York State lose their license each year for misconduct or incompetency. It's a process known as decertification. You can find names on the state's list of decertified officers from just about every police agency in Western New...
Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
Four killed in Niagara County crash
ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
Men charged with theft of medical marijuana
Muncy, Pa. — Two men went to a home in Fairfield Township for a confrontation, but ended up breaking in and stealing marijuana instead. Stephen Cooper Sheets broke into the trailer through a bedroom window the afternoon of Sept. 7, according to police. Once inside, he let Zachary Bradley Pentz, 22, of South Williamsport in through the back door, police said. The two had gone to the trailer to confront a friend of the homeowner, but no one was home, they told police. ...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
Wellsville Secondary School student arrested after rifle found inside vehicle
According to the superintendent, a school administrator saw a rifle and ammo in the front seat of an unattended vehicle in the senior parking lot across the street from the school.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
erienewsnow.com
Kennedy Man Accused Of Assaulting A Juvenile, Resulting In Injury
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kennedy man is accused of assaulting a juvenile resulting in injury and prompting the youngster to run away from home. Back on September 22, New York State Police responded to Falconer Central School for a report of a runaway juvenile. An investigation...
Duo at large after robbing man at knifepoint in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man and woman that worked together to rob someone at knifepoint in Gibson Township. On Oct. 7 around 7 p.m., state police received a report of a robbery/carjacking at Hoover Road and Forest Road. They were told that a man held the victim at […]
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
