ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

15 of the Best Prime Day Dress Deals — Shop Now

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let's get dress shopping! The Prime Early Access Sale, AKA Prime Day 2.0 has arrived, and we're not taking this second chance at savings for granted.

If you're looking for new dresses — but only with good deals — then you're in the right place. We're going to help you fill up that Amazon cart with our top 15 dress picks below!

Mini Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GT54f_0iUcFti500
Amazon
Was $46 On Sale: $27 You Save 41% See it!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This puff-sleeve Exlura mini dress will have you feeling your cutest every time you put it on. You can make this one work for both warmer and colder months!

2. We Also Love: Love a good night out and want a dress that will draw every eye in the room? You don't want to miss the deal on this cutout Chyrii bodycon dress !

3. We Can't Forget: This mega-popular Dokotoo dress is whimsically chic with its dainty floral print and ruffle details!

4. Bonus: So flattering! This number one bestselling Cosonsen dress is a long-sleeve beauty with a cascading hem and a cinched waist!

5. Last but Not Least: This Exlura lantern-sleeve dress is so on trend right now. Just wait until you see the bow in the back!

Midi Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8FmP_0iUcFti500
Amazon
Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Whew! This xxxiticat slip dress is just stunning! Such a good pick for weddings or date night, but you can totally dress it down a bit too!

7. We Also Love: With its smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this Zesica midi dress was bound to capture our attention. The sale price helps too!

8. We Can't Forget: This flirty Viottiset sweater dress is a must-own for fall and winter. Wear it to holiday dinners or for cute pumpkin patch photos!

9. Bonus: We love the retro-modern mix on this color-block Pink Queen dress . Extra points for the flattering midriff cutout!

10. Last but Not Least: Love leopard? This long-sleeve Kirundo dress is for you. And yes, it comes in other colors and prints too!

Maxi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvjBK_0iUcFti500
Amazon
Was $80 On Sale: $39 You Save 51% See it!

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Floral beauty! This Blencot maxi dress is a flowy, comfortable find that will earn you endless compliments!

12. We Also Love: This Huskary dress is a great pick for if you have a trip coming up. If you don't, it's time to book one!

13. We Can't Forget: Shop this one-shoulder Zcsia dress to nail one of the most popular trends of the moment!

14. Bonus: Solid on the top, patterned on the skirt — this Lacavocor dress gives you the best of both worlds!

15. Last but Not Least: Simple and sweet, this Amazon Essentials dress will be a go-to pick for feeling chic, even when you're in a rush!

7 of the Best Gifts to Buy for a 31-Year-Old Woman

Read article

Looking for more? Shop Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds on sale!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits ,
purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Best Gifts#Amazon Prime Day#Slip Dress#Beauty Fashion Deals#Mini Dresses#You Save 40
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

226K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy