Juanita Crafton — Service 10/14/22 10 A.M.
Juanita Crafton of Festus passed away Monday (10/10), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Juanita Crafton will be Friday (10/14) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Hematite Methodist Cemetery in Festus.
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune – Service 10/22/22
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune of Perryville died last Tuesday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st frpm 4 until 8 and Saturday the 22nd from 8...
Paul W. Kinneman – Service 10/14/22
Paul W. Kinneman of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Paul Kinneman will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday from 8 until 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Teanette Ann Helm – Service 10/18/22
Teanette Ann Helm of Farmington died on October 5th at the age of 73. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 5 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.
Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
George Warren Mendenhall – Funeral 10/12/22 At 4 P.M. And Graveside Service 10/14/22 At 10:30 A.M.
George Warren Mendenhall of French Village died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service is Wednesday afternoon at 4 in C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Graveside service and burial will then be held Friday morning at 10:30 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
Virginia “Jennie” L. White – Graveside Service – 10/14/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia “Jennie” White of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Arcadia.
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker – Service – 10/14/22 at 8 p.m.
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday night at 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Ken Crocker is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22
William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
James “Jim” Paul Tate – Service 10/12/22 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” Paul Tate of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Jim Tate...
Cruisin’ For A Cause in Park Hills A Big Success But Donations Always Needed
(Park Hills) This month’s Cruisin’ for a Cause held in downtown Park Hills was an enjoyable and rewarding time. City Administrator Mark McFarland says the money raised will go into the local Meals on Wheels program. McFarland says donations to Meals on Wheels are still welcome. This was...
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center
(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
Missouri State Highway Patrol on Halloween Safety
(Jefferson County) With Halloween less than three weeks away, authorities are reminding motorists to be cautious when driving through areas where children and known to trick or treat. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s something they stress every year at this time. In addition,...
Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend At Shared Blessings In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre will hold a two day yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says they’ll have a wide variety of items on display. Brotherton says the money raised will be put...
Deputies recover stolen motorcycle in House Springs
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a motorcycle that was stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Burgan Grove in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on October 2nd. My MO Info ·...
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Families impacted by meal waiver ending; southeast Mo. school dist. creates ‘Angel Fund’
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98,000 more meals than they did in 2018-2019. But this year, as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school meals. ”We had a lot reaching out to us....
