This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores
Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.
Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo
Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
Does Walmart Still Offer Layaway? Retailer Made a Bold Move in 2021
As the temperatures start to fall and the leaves on the trees change colors, American consumers begin to make a plan for their holiday shopping. Many people on social media outlets like Twitter are wondering whether big box retailer Walmart will be offering layaway again. Article continues below advertisement. Does...
Kroger and Albertsons are reportedly in talks over a proposed merger that would swell the combined chain to a footprint of 5,000 stores
Kroger and Albertsons are engaged in talks around a potential merger, Bloomberg reported. A merger would boost the joint chain to a store footprint of over 5,000 locations. The talks have not yet concluded, although a decision could be reached this week. Grocery store giants Kroger and Albertsons are discussing...
CNET
How to Claim Your Share of T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be owed a portion of a $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed more than 100 million users' personal information. In addition to Social Security numbers, hackers accessed customers' names, addresses, birth dates, driver's license details and unique phone codes. The...
Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence
The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.
Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.
Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.
Walmart makes major change to give chain the edge over Amazon and help customers get what they want faster
WALMART has made a huge grocery move to compete with new Amazon technology and help customers get their products faster. Amazon set the standard for delivery and fulfillment when the E-commerce leader made free, two-day shipping the minimum with Prime. Before Amazon changed the game for online stores, if companies...
Owner of Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Must Pay $1.9 Million Over Data Breach
Zoetop Business Company, Ltd., which owns the juggernaut Chinese fast fashion business SHEIN, has been ordered to pay $1.9 million in penalties to New York state after failing to protect consumer information in a 2018 data breach and subsequently lying about it, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday. The 2018 breach resulted in the theft of SHEIN shoppers’ credit card and personal information, and the attorney general’s investigation found that Zoetop misrepresented the scale of the data breach both in interactions with customers and in public statements. “Since 2018, we have significantly expanded our cybersecurity team; retained leading cybersecurity experts to help build our security organization and strengthen our global security posture to combat potential risks and vulnerabilities; implemented technologies designed to detect bad actors and mitigate potential threats to our systems; and further enhanced our incident response processes and procedures,” SHEIN told The Daily Beast in a statement. “In addition, we have been certified as compliant with the ISO’s 27001 standard and the payment card industry’s Digital Security Standard for data protection.”Read it at New York State Attorney General
Pinkbike.com
Saris Acquired by C+A Global at Bankruptcy Auction
The Saris Group has been purchased by C+A Global at a bankruptcy auction. Saris produces bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks and more but after issues with ordering during the pandemic it could not find a solution for financial issues and had to file for bankruptcy. C+A Global, a manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products and electronics, has now purchased the brand and adds to its list of other companies like Zink Technologies and its ZINK Zero-Ink photo paper.
THE ONLINE GROCERY REPORT: The coronavirus pandemic is thrusting online grocery into the spotlight in the US — here are the players that will emerge at the top of the market
The coronavirus pandemic has brought online grocery — a promising but formerly niche industry — to the fore. The combination of consumers' interest in avoiding public places, government orders to stay at home, and the continued need for groceries and essential goods has made online grocery delivery services from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Instacart indispensable. Business Insider Intelligence Previously, some consumers resisted the shopping method because they wanted to pick out their groceries themselves and avoid extra fees, but the pandemic has forced many to change their priorities. And the sudden focus on online grocery is set to alter consumer behavior well after the pandemic subsides, accelerating the industry's penetration in the US. How well online grocers meet demand during the pandemic will play a major role in determining the top online grocers after the pandemic abates. Grocers' ability to fulfill as many orders as possible in a variety of convenient channels throughout the pandemic will be important, as consumers may turn to different providers if they can't place an order from one grocer through the channel they want — an issue that's popped up in some markets for several grocers during the crisis.
CNBC
Dunkin' customers are 'breaking up' with its revamped rewards program: 'It's not me, it's you'
Lou Balzani has ordered through Dunkin's app three to four times a week for years — but he's rethinking his loyalty in light of the coffee chain's new rewards program. "The new Dunkin' Rewards system is honestly insulting... We're we're breaking up. It's not me, it's you," the 30-year-old tweeted on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Mega Merger Talks Turn Spotlight on Kroger, Albertsons
(Reuters) - Grocery giant Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, in what would be one of the biggest deals in the U.S. retail landscape in recent years. A potential deal would create a combined company with a market...
MySanAntonio
TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce with plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two...
Kroger in talks to merge with rival grocer Albertsons - Bloomberg News
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery giant Kroger Co (KR.N) is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
