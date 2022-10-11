Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
Cam Spencer blending right in at Rutgers
Rutgers added one player this offseason through the transfer portal. Senior guard Cam Spencer joined the Scarlet Knights after leading the Patriot League in scoring last season at Loyola-Maryland. Spencer’s 17.9 scoring average grabbed the attention of head coach Steve Pikiell and now that he’s been on campus for a few months, there is more standing out.
onthebanks.com
Steve Pikiell begins 2022-2023 season at Big Ten Media Day with expectations and pure class
Tip-off for the 2022-2023 Rutgers Basketball season is less than a month away. Steve Pikiell begins his seventh season as head coach of the Scarlet Knights and began this campaign the way he does each year. Since Pikiell took over at the helm for Rutgers, the program has taken steps...
onthebanks.com
Rutgers loss to Nebraska feels worse than just one game
Friday, 6:55pm — Rutgers and its crowd at SHI Stadium prepare for a matchup with Nebraska. A game that could change the course of the program and give a sliver of hope moving forward. Fast forward to 10:45pm, not only did the Scarlet Knights suffer a one-point loss following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
insidernj.com
HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’
NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Daily Princetonian
Alumni respond to Professor Emeritus Maitland Jones Jr.’s termination from NYU
New York University (NYU) has terminated the employment of University professor emeritus Maitland Jones Jr., who had taught at Princeton for four decades, The New York Times reported on Oct. 3. Jones’s firing followed a petition circulated among his students raising concerns regarding his grading practices. At Princeton, Jones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NBA player arrested at LaGuardia Airport for punching 10-year-old son
A former Chicago Bulls NBA player was arrested at LaGuardia Airport Monday after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face, the Port Authority Police Department said.
Long Branch HS homecoming game rescheduled amid multiple shootings in town
The Long Branch School District has decided to make some changes to its after-school schedule following multiple shootings in the town and in nearby West Long Branch on Monday.
Controversy surrounds Toms River School District’s decision to be open on Columbus Day
Some Italian American groups have expressed their displeasure that students in the Toms River School District had class on what is normally a holiday.
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
Barstool’s Portnoy Negotiates Last Minute Pie At Bound Brook Pizzeria
Stan’s Chitch’s Cafe in Bound Brook closes at 9:30 p.m. sharp – unless you’re Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, that is. The media personality and known foodie stopped by the Columbus Place pizzeria in a recent trip to the Garden State as part of his “One Bite” pizza review series on YouTube.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy declines to say whether he’ll get involved in Trenton mayoral race
Asked today whether he intends to make an endorsement in this year’s Trenton mayoral race, Gov. Phil Murphy had no comment, saying only that he hoped Trenton’s leaders make the city the best it can be. “No news to make in Trenton on the race, other than that...
mercerme.com
Hopewell Township thanks DEP for swift action on Trenton Water Works
Today the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) initiated direct oversight of Trenton Water Works (TWW), after last week’s request by Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and other local mayors and elected officials, to improve TWW’s administration and assist in securing its future performance. Water delivered from TWW has remained safe, but there are urgent concerns that the ongoing maintenance needed to preserve the water supply is not being completed.
Comments / 0