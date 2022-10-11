ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Cam Spencer blending right in at Rutgers

Rutgers added one player this offseason through the transfer portal. Senior guard Cam Spencer joined the Scarlet Knights after leading the Patriot League in scoring last season at Loyola-Maryland. Spencer’s 17.9 scoring average grabbed the attention of head coach Steve Pikiell and now that he’s been on campus for a few months, there is more standing out.
onthebanks.com

Rutgers loss to Nebraska feels worse than just one game

Friday, 6:55pm — Rutgers and its crowd at SHI Stadium prepare for a matchup with Nebraska. A game that could change the course of the program and give a sliver of hope moving forward. Fast forward to 10:45pm, not only did the Scarlet Knights suffer a one-point loss following...
Football
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
insidernj.com

HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’

NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
mercerme.com

Hopewell Township thanks DEP for swift action on Trenton Water Works

Today the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) initiated direct oversight of Trenton Water Works (TWW), after last week’s request by Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and other local mayors and elected officials, to improve TWW’s administration and assist in securing its future performance. Water delivered from TWW has remained safe, but there are urgent concerns that the ongoing maintenance needed to preserve the water supply is not being completed.
