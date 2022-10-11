Read full article on original website
Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved. As well as taking in a round of golf at his northern Virginia course, he was also overseeing renovations at his course as it gears up to host a LIV Golf event next year, Business Insider reported.
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says
Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report
Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN
Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
NY Times’ Maggie Haberman called out for withholding Trump bombshell: “Democracy dies in book deals”
Maggie Haberman speaks onstage at The New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Donald Trump's presidency extensively during his four years...
Migrant bus arrives near VP Kamala Harris' DC residence, more reach NYC
More migrants disembarked in Washington, D.C., Thursday near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence, as two other buses arrived in New York City.
Jan 6 hearing updates: ‘The central cause of January 6 was Donald Trump,’ Liz Cheney says – live
Capitol attack committee convenes for latest and possibly final public session – follow the latest
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents.
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Washington Post analysis panics over purported 'end of the republic' if Trump wins second term
The Washington Post published an analysis Monday, in which they asked experts to weigh in on what a second Trump presidency would entail. The analysis included multiple proverbial worst-case-scenarios compiled by the left-wing news outlet, some of which came from "21 experts in the presidency, political science, public administration, the military, intelligence, foreign affairs, economics and civil rights."
Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich are being sought for testimony by the Georgia prosecutor investigating if Trump tried to illegally interfere in the 2020 election
The Fulton County DA on Friday petitioned for testimony from additional Trump allies. She is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn, Newt Gingrich, and ex-White House lawyer Eric Herschmann. The filing comes as the investigation heads into a quiet period ahead of the midterm elections. The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former...
POLITICO Playbook: Where the Jan. 6 investigation heads next
Since the very first hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee, the panel has vowed to do three things:(1) correct the historical record of the aftermath of the 2020 election; (2) present the case that former President DONALD TRUMP was at the center of a scheme to overturn the results of a free and fair election; and (3) outline an ongoing attack on American democracy.
Greg Abbott sends more migrants to Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a new group of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home. The latest 46 migrants arrived by bus on Monday morning at the Naval Observatory in the northwestern parts of the US capital, according to an aid group. SAMU First Response has been helping migrants sent to Washington from Texas. Its Managing Director Tatiana Laborde said that the group of 46 people included both single adults and whole families and that they were taken to a church in the area for aid, CNN reported. Mr Abbott and two other Republican governors...
NBC, CNN, ABC panels warn OPEC+ decision 'bad news for Democrats' ahead of midterms
ABC, CNN and NBC panels warned that the OPEC+ announcement was "bad news for Democrats" on Sunday as gas prices are expected to spike ahead of the midterms.
