Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...

