ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 5

America Freedom
4d ago

Governor stint wants to keep this money in his family Bank hundreds of millions of dollars it is drawing big interest something ridiculous like 2.2 million dollars a week that his family gets to keep now tell me are they a shady as it gets people . because soon as this money is released he no longer or his family no longer gets to keep these interests that that money is drawing that was meant for the people of Oklahoma by the federal government ... and the Republicans are the ones that allow him to set this Bank up and his family do you not think they are not profiting from federal tax money . bunch of shady m************

Reply(1)
5
America Freedom
4d ago

and I seen that 2.2 million dollars was on one of the big news channels but apparently they're allowing other governors across the Nation to do the same they should be locked in prison people from stealing from We the people

Reply
3
Related
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 14, 2022

The impact of ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a young woman at the hands of the country’s morality police is being felt across the globe, and here in Oklahoma. Hundreds of people met in Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City Thursday evening. Their cry - “woman, life, freedom”, in Persian.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
SAPULPA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Charles Mccall
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage

Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Senate#Senate Bill#Oklahoma Legislature#Vetoes#Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Oklahomans
Z94

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KFOR

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy