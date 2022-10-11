Read full article on original website
Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard
2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
Here are updates on 5 food-related businesses operating in Richardson
The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) From pizza to cold-smoked meats, here are the latest updates on five places to get food in Richardson. 1. Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According...
Poached Brunch House to add specialty breakfast options to west Frisco
Traditional breakfast options such as omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, waffles and more will be offered at Poached Brunch House as well as fresh-baked breakfast bread baskets. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Poached Brunch House is slated to open Oct. 21 at 1612 FM 423, Ste. 300, in west Frisco. The restaurant will offer...
Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar to bring sandwiches, more to Lake Highlands location
Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar is slated to open a Lake Highlands location later this year. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will open in the Lake Highlands area in late October or early November, according to a company representative. The restaurant will be at the Lake Highlands Town Center, 7100 Wildcat Way, Dallas. Soul Bird offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads. The company has Plano and Roanoke locations. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
CW33 NewsFix
Hungry? These are the best lunch restaurants to dine at in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunch, it’s one of everyone’s favorite meals of the day and probably the most underrated as breakfast is deemed the most important and dinner seems to be the heaviest of meals for most. Lunch deserves some respect and it deserves to be shared with...
Insomnia Cookies offering late-night dessert delivery in Richardson
Insomnia Cookies offers cookie delivery until 3 a.m. from its Richardson store at 3000 Northside Blvd., Ste. 300. (Courtesy Insomnia Cookies) Insomnia Cookies opened a Richardson store Sept. 10 at 3000 Northside Blvd., Ste. 300. The cookie store, located across from the University of Texas at Dallas campus, is known...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
Vari promotes environmentally friendly workplace at new Coppell headquarters
Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4. (Rendering courtesy Vari) Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4, according to a press release. The 180,000-square-foot, three-story VariSpace facility is located at 450 Freeport Parkway. It is the third building in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to receive Fitwel certification, which promotes a healthy and green work environment. The building’s amenities include large exterior balconies, an open lobby concept, open staircases, touch-free building apps, a fitness facility, garage parking, grab-and-go food services and Vari workspace products. Vari is a workspace innovation company that provides office space products such as standing desks, seating and storage.
Salata bringing salad bar to the Alliance area of Fort Worth
Salata allows customers to create their own custom salads and wraps. (Courtesy Salata) Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will open in the Alliance Town Center on Oct. 13. This will be its 22nd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the sixth owned by the Pegasus Restaurant Group. The newest location will be at 9611 N. I-35, Ste. 9609, Fort Worth. Members of Salata’s Tastemaker reward program are eligible to receive a free meal on the opening day. The company will also provide a portion of the proceeds from the first day to Operation Smile, an organization that provides cleft surgeries for children. Salata offers salads and wraps with more than 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The Houston-based company has 86 locations in five states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
City of Grapevine takes over operations of Persimmons Bar & Grill
Persimmons Bar & Grill is located at the Grapevine Golf Course. (Community Impact staff) Persimmons Bar & Grill at the Grapevine Golf Course will now be run by the city of Grapevine. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. Approximately $1.7...
Bruno’s Fruteria brings Caribbean, Latin American flavors to Dallas
Bruno's Fruteria offers smoothies, juices, vegan boba drinks and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Bruno’s Fruteria opened in late September at 8510 Abrams Road, Ste. 516, Dallas. Located between Dallas Orthodontics and Dallas Ballet Center, the family-owned "fruteria," which means fruit store in Spanish, features Caribbean and Latin American flavors, spices and recipes. Owner Ernesto Velez, who also owns Havana Cafe, is a Lake Highlands resident. The store offers smoothies, juices, freshly cut fruit, vegan boba drinks, Cuban empanadas and sandwiches, and nachos. 469-601-4599.
Keller Farmers Market adding additional weekends in 2022, will open earlier in 2023
The Keller Farmers Market will be open five additional Saturdays this year and plans to open earlier next year. (Courtesy Keller Farmers Market) The Keller Farmers Market will add five additional weekends this season and will have an earlier-than-normal opening in 2023. The City Council approved the additional market dates...
Fowling Warehouse DFW bringing new venue, sport to Plano
The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling (rhymes with bowling). (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse DFW is slated to open in November at 1714 14th St. in Plano. This will be the franchise’s first location in Texas and its seventh in the country.
Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport
A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
