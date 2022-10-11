ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard

2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar to bring sandwiches, more to Lake Highlands location

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar is slated to open a Lake Highlands location later this year. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will open in the Lake Highlands area in late October or early November, according to a company representative. The restaurant will be at the Lake Highlands Town Center, 7100 Wildcat Way, Dallas. Soul Bird offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads. The company has Plano and Roanoke locations. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Vari promotes environmentally friendly workplace at new Coppell headquarters

Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4. (Rendering courtesy Vari) Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4, according to a press release. The 180,000-square-foot, three-story VariSpace facility is located at 450 Freeport Parkway. It is the third building in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to receive Fitwel certification, which promotes a healthy and green work environment. The building’s amenities include large exterior balconies, an open lobby concept, open staircases, touch-free building apps, a fitness facility, garage parking, grab-and-go food services and Vari workspace products. Vari is a workspace innovation company that provides office space products such as standing desks, seating and storage.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salata bringing salad bar to the Alliance area of Fort Worth

Salata allows customers to create their own custom salads and wraps. (Courtesy Salata) Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will open in the Alliance Town Center on Oct. 13. This will be its 22nd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the sixth owned by the Pegasus Restaurant Group. The newest location will be at 9611 N. I-35, Ste. 9609, Fort Worth. Members of Salata’s Tastemaker reward program are eligible to receive a free meal on the opening day. The company will also provide a portion of the proceeds from the first day to Operation Smile, an organization that provides cleft surgeries for children. Salata offers salads and wraps with more than 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The Houston-based company has 86 locations in five states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bruno’s Fruteria brings Caribbean, Latin American flavors to Dallas

Bruno's Fruteria offers smoothies, juices, vegan boba drinks and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Bruno’s Fruteria opened in late September at 8510 Abrams Road, Ste. 516, Dallas. Located between Dallas Orthodontics and Dallas Ballet Center, the family-owned "fruteria," which means fruit store in Spanish, features Caribbean and Latin American flavors, spices and recipes. Owner Ernesto Velez, who also owns Havana Cafe, is a Lake Highlands resident. The store offers smoothies, juices, freshly cut fruit, vegan boba drinks, Cuban empanadas and sandwiches, and nachos. 469-601-4599.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport

A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
DALLAS, TX
