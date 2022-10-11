Salata allows customers to create their own custom salads and wraps. (Courtesy Salata) Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will open in the Alliance Town Center on Oct. 13. This will be its 22nd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the sixth owned by the Pegasus Restaurant Group. The newest location will be at 9611 N. I-35, Ste. 9609, Fort Worth. Members of Salata’s Tastemaker reward program are eligible to receive a free meal on the opening day. The company will also provide a portion of the proceeds from the first day to Operation Smile, an organization that provides cleft surgeries for children. Salata offers salads and wraps with more than 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The Houston-based company has 86 locations in five states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO