CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
Phillies fans, media blaming Rhys Hoskins for Game 2 loss
Compounding the defensive play for Hoskins is his offensive struggles. Hoskins was 0-4 in Game 2 and is just 1-18 in four playoff games thus far with six strikeouts.
Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado and Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia chirped back and forth during the eighth inning of NLDS Game 1.
CBS Sports
Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain
Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will not start on time because of inclement weather moving through the Atlanta area. The Braves announced the news on their Twitter account less than two hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown, at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Phillies fans excited for playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park
After a big win this weekend, Phillies fans have been sporting their new gear around town.
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Victorino, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. It will be Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years. The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012 and played a major role in their postseason success during that time. Gates will open at Citizens bank Park at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans. There will also be other events ahead of the game for fans around the ballpark. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. There's no ticket needed to attend the party. The two-and-half hour pregame event for fans of all ages will feature surprise guests, performances and music on the big postseason stage by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK. Fans will also have the chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. Plus, there will be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, local food trucks, postseason merchandise and much more. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 4:37 p.m.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday morning for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. The series opens at Truist Park in Atlanta for game one and game two, before shifting to Philadelphia...
The Ringer
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 Reaction: Braves Even the Series 1-1
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was pitching a great game until late in the sixth inning, when the Braves went on a rally thanks to a HBP on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s elbow and a miscue by 1B Rhys Hoskins with two outs that led to the Braves scoring three runs and taking Game 2. Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen of CBS Philadelphia talk about the upsetting loss, and what to expect from the Phils as they return home to host a playoff game at Citizens Bank Park for the first time in 11 years.
