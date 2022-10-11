ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
CBS Sports

Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain

Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will not start on time because of inclement weather moving through the Atlanta area. The Braves announced the news on their Twitter account less than two hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown, at 4:35 p.m. ET.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Victorino, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. It will be Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years. The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012 and played a major role in their postseason success during that time. Gates will open at Citizens bank Park at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans. There will also be other events ahead of the game for fans around the ballpark. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. There's no ticket needed to attend the party. The two-and-half hour pregame event for fans of all ages will feature surprise guests, performances and music on the big postseason stage by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK. Fans will also have the chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. Plus, there will be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, local food trucks, postseason merchandise and much more. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 4:37 p.m.
The Ringer

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 Reaction: Braves Even the Series 1-1

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was pitching a great game until late in the sixth inning, when the Braves went on a rally thanks to a HBP on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s elbow and a miscue by 1B Rhys Hoskins with two outs that led to the Braves scoring three runs and taking Game 2. Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen of CBS Philadelphia talk about the upsetting loss, and what to expect from the Phils as they return home to host a playoff game at Citizens Bank Park for the first time in 11 years.
