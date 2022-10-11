Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
You can now buy an Apple TV remote with a USB-C port
Apple’s just-announced Apple TV 4K comes with a new Siri Remote that has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, but if you want to buy the remote separately for the Apple TV device you already own, you can order one for $59 from Apple’s website. As I write this, I can order it today for delivery on Thursday or pickup at a local Apple Store on Friday.
The Verge
Here’s how to buy Apple’s new, refreshed iPad
Apple announced the 10th-gen iPad today, which launches on October 26th alongside a new M2 iPad Pro and brings with it a slew of new features. Falling in line with its pricier brethren, this new iPad does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack and home button in favor of a fuller 10.9-inch display. It’s still got a fingerprint reader for Touch ID, but like the newer iPad Air and Mini, it’s located in the power button on the side. It also matches those models with a USB-C port for some added convenience when it comes to charging. This big redesign comes at a significantly steeper price, however, as the 10th-gen iPad now starts at $449 with 64GB of storage.
The Verge
How to preorder the 2022 Apple TV 4K
Alongside the redesigned iPad and the iPad Pro with the M2 processor, Apple announced a new and improved version of the Apple TV 4K. The big news with the third-gen Apple TV 4K is that it has a faster A15 Bionic chip (the previous model has the A12) and support for HDR10 Plus. The accompanying Siri Remote has also been updated, with Apple adding a USB-C port instead of Lightning. The streaming box starts at $129, which is even cheaper than its predecessor, and it will be able for purchase in stores on November 4th. We have yet to test the new model but will soon, so keep an eye out for our review.
The Verge
The new iPad makes no sense
You heard me. What’s up with this entry-level iPad?. The iPad had one thing going for it: price. At $329, the entry-level model has been a real pain in my neck as a laptop reviewer for the past year. Every time I’ve wanted to recommend a budget laptop, Chromebook, or tablet, I’ve had to caveat that the iPad exists and might be a better deal. For multimedia or as a secondary device that didn’t need to accommodate, say, an enterprise workload, $329 was a steal. It was the sole reason I could say “just get a tablet” to some people without immediately being laughed out of whatever room I happened to be in.
The Verge
The new entry-level Kindle is the one to buy
I almost feel tempted to call Amazon’s latest base-model Kindle “the mini Paperwhite” — that’s how much of a major upgrade it represents over its predecessor. After all, it has a screen as sharp as the Paperwhite’s, USB-C charging, a dark mode, and even a fully adjustable front light. At 16GB, the base model even offers more storage than the Kindle Paperwhite, which starts at 8GB. And yet, starting at $99.99 for the ad-supported model and $119.99 for the ad-free version, it’s about $40 less. While it doesn’t boast all the features that make the Kindle Paperwhite so great — like waterproofing or an adjustable color temperature for its front light — it’s an otherwise terrific entry-level e-reader.
The Verge
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
The Verge
FedEx is shutting down its robot delivery program
FedEx is stopping development of its last-mile delivery robot, Roxo. The news was first reported by Robotics 24/7, with FedEx confirming to the publication that the company would be shifting focus away from the bot to more “nearer-term opportunities.”. Roxo was announced in 2019 as a collaboration with DEKA,...
The Verge
The iPad feels more confusing than ever.
Apple made some nice changes to the entry-level iPad — especially the camera, which is finally in the right place! — but left it with some old specs and a high price. The new M2 Pro should be super fast, but... to what end? And why are there so many Apple Pencil models to think about?
The Verge
YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature
YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
The Verge
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
The Verge
The Apple TV HD is no longer available on Apple’s store
Apple appears to no longer be selling the Apple TV HD, a less expensive alternative to its 4K streaming boxes, in its store (via MacRumors). The HD was a long-standing product in Apple’s lineup, originally announced in 2015 as the fourth-generation Apple TV and becoming the budget option as Apple rolled out 4K models — such as the one it announced today.
The Verge
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) review: a fine tablet if you’re subscribed to Prime
Like other Amazon-branded tablets, the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is a nice little device if you’re heavily invested in the e-commerce giant’s ecosystem. It comes with everything you need to manage Alexa-enabled devices, all while you get your fill of Amazon-branded entertainment with the preinstalled Prime Video, Amazon Music, Kindle, and Audible apps.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still on sale for its lowest price
Look, it’s understandable to be a little thrown off by Apple’s latest announcements. The new Apple TV 4K seems interesting, the 2022 iPad Pro seems a little humdrum (save for the addition of the M2 chip), and the redesigned base iPad looks great, though it might cause some confusion with some accessories. But you know what’s still great and is down to its lowest price ever? The M1 MacBook Air from late 2020.
The Verge
Apple launches redesigned iPad with a bigger screen and USB-C
Apple has taken the wraps off a new iPad, and it comes with some pretty major design changes. The device has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with flatter edges, giving it a much sleeker look and, for the first time on an iPad, moves the webcam to the longer side of the display.
The Verge
Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet
Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
The Verge
Apple announces new iPad Pro with M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E
Apple has just announced the new sixth-generation iPad Pro. The company’s latest flagship tablet is powered by the M2 chip that first debuted in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year. It’ll be available in the same two screen sizes as before: you can choose between 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes. Preorders open today and it’ll be in stores on October 26th starting at $799 for the 11-inch and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model.
The Verge
Turtle Beach’s new Atom controller splits in half to clamp onto your Android phone
Hot on the heels of releasing its first cloud-focused controller, Turtle Beach is announcing a dedicated game controller for Android phones. The new Turtle Beach Atom is focused on mobile gaming and cloud streaming, as it’s solely an attachment for Android phones. The Atom’s left and right halves attach to a phone via clamps and connect to it via Bluetooth 4.2, which should save the hassle of having to remove your phone’s case each time you want to play.
The Verge
Nest Doorbell wired review: Hello again
The Nest Doorbell wired (second-gen) is the successor to the excellent Nest Hello, which has long been one of my favorite video doorbells. Like its predecessor, the $179.99 Nest Doorbell wired is one of the smartest buzzers you can buy. With Nest’s Familiar Faces feature, it can tell you not only when someone is at your door but who. It can also spot when a package arrives and when it’s removed. Plus, with 24/7 recording as an option, it doubles as a good security camera / wildlife watcher.
The Verge
Can Netflix reclaim the ‘Netflix for games’ crown from Xbox Game Pass?
Just a few weeks ago, Google publicly retreated from cloud gaming with the surprise announcement that it would be shutting down Stadia. By throwing in the towel, it seemed like Microsoft, which has made cloud gaming a perk but not its primary focus for Xbox, has the best chance at popular adoption, as it’s probably the closest thing to a “Netflix for video games” that we have so far. Amazon’s Luna doesn’t seem to be a big hit, and most people don’t seem aware of Nvidia’s GeForce Now.
The Verge
Xbox Elite 2 controllers now customizable in the Xbox Design Lab starting at $149.99
Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Elite 2 controllers to the company’s Xbox Design Lab today. You can now order a custom color variant of the Xbox Elite 2 starting at $149.99, with options to buy and personalize separate Elite Accessory Packs or purchase all of the Elite components with the controller for $209.99.
Comments / 0