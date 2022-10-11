ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'F-Minus!' Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

Kaiir Elam discusses his game against the Steelers, which included his first career interception.

The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career.

He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.

On sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers , Elam recorded his first career interception. Despite that, though, Elam was far from pleased with his performance. When asked how he'd grade his performance, Elam said he would give himself "F-minus."

“Honestly, I just expect a lot from myself, because I know how hard I work," Elam said. "I had an excellent week of practice."

"I did everything to prepare to go out there and have a great game, and I feel like I didn't, so I've just got to keep working and make sure I never have a game like that ever again.”

The Steelers did not shy away from targeting Elam in coverage, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looking to exploit the rookie. In total he was targeted 13 times, giving up 10 receptions for 126 yards. Through his first four games Elam had only been targeted 10 times.

There's been plenty to like about Elam's rookie season for the Bills, as he continues to show flashes of being a cornerback you can build a defense around. Growing pains should be expected though, and they were there on Sunday.

However, despite those growing pains, there is plenty of reason for optimism regarding Elam. He will only continue to get better as the season goes on, making the Bills defense that much more lethal. … though they will obviously be tested in Week 6 as two 4-1 rivals - Bills vs. Chiefs - grab the NFL spotlight.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

