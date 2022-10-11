Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ad-supported plan launches November 3rd for $7 a month
On Thursday, Netflix sent shock waves through the streaming world by confirming the price and the release timing of its ad-supported plan. Next month, Netflix will introduce its “Basic with Ads” tier, which will cost $6.99 a month in the US. The plan will officially be available on November 3 at 9 a.m. PT. The plan will also be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.
The Verge
The guy in charge of Dish wants to buy Boost from Dish
Dish Network is considering selling its Boost Mobile arm to a company called CONX Corporation, according to a filing with the SEC, spotted by Light Reading. The rub is that CONX is a “company” founded by Charlie Ergen — co-founder and current chairman of Dish Network itself.
TikTok looking to challenge Amazon with global warehouse network
The Chinese-owned company operates a TikTok Shop for sellers in the U.K. and Southeast Asia. It has also been piloting an in-app shopping feature in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
Job listings hint at TikTok’s US plans to venture into e-commerce
TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce with plans to operate its own US warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two weeks, TikTok has posted several...
TikTok Looks to Tackle E-Commerce Giants Like Amazon With Its Latest Move
The social media upstart-turned-giant looks to be scouting fulfillment centers and has posted jobs in e-commerce operations.
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Mark Zuckerberg has pumped millions into Meta's bid to copy popular platforms like Clubhouse, Substack, and Amazon — but has usually failed because of internal debates and clumsy execution
Meta said Tuesday it was shutting down Bulletin, a Substack competitor. Meta has also experimented with imitations of Clubhouse and even Amazon's marketplace. Meta's mixed results show that greater resources don't always merit greater success in tech. Oscar Wilde famously wrote that imitation is the "sincerest form of flattery." Meta...
The Verge
Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales
Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
The Verge
The Polestar 3 is an electric SUV that trades fancy distractions for raw technological prowess
After months of teases, Polestar finally pulled the curtain back on its third-ever vehicle, the Polestar 3, a 300-mile range SUV that is priced to compete with the big German luxury brands like Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. And much like the Polestar 2 broke new ground by being the first...
CARS・
Equilibrium/Sustainability — 5.3 billion phones to become waste in 2022
About 5.3 billion mobile devices worldwide are expected to fall out of use this year — and in most cases, experts believe they will end up in the garbage. The amount of resultant waste is so massive that if these smartphones were stacked on top of each other, they would climb about 31,000 miles, the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum warned.
Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering
Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
The Verge
GM created a new energy business to sell batteries and solar panels in bid to dethrone Tesla
General Motors is creating a new energy business to sell batteries, charging equipment, solar panels, and software to residential and commercial customers in a broad-based effort to create a range of accessories that can help sell its lineup of electric vehicles. The new division, GM Energy, is also a direct...
Companies in the UK Are Mining Users’ Personal Data to Place Billboard Ads
Companies in the UK are collecting data from millions of phones to decide which advertisements to show on billboards in locations all around Britain, according to a new investigation by Big Brother Watch, a London-based civil liberties group known for confronting public surveillance issues. The report details how personalized ads—a...
The Verge
Eero scrubs its cheapest subscription plan, moves customers to $10 a month service
Earlier this month, Eero announced it would be transitioning its paid subscription plans to one flat rate of $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Formerly called Eero Secure Plus, Eero Plus is now the only option for users of the mesh Wi-Fi system if they want to access features like parental controls, ad blocking, or any network usage information.
Meta's chief business officer said the company is 'probably not the right place' for employees who aren't comfortable with its changing focus on the metaverse
Meta executive Marne Levine discussed the changes underway amid the company's focus on the metaverse. She said Meta employees have an "acceptance that things are going to change and evolve." "If you're not comfortable with that, it's probably not the right place for you," she said. Acceptance of change is...
The Verge
Intel reportedly planning major layoffs, likely affecting thousands of jobs
Intel is planning substantial job cuts, likely numbering in the thousands, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The reduction in headcount is a response to declining demand for the company’s consumer chips — part of a wider downturn in the PC market. This downturns comes even as Intel is set to receive billions in funding from the CHIPS Act; a package of US government spending intended to boost domestic chip manufacturing.
PC Magazine
Retail Tech: Wayfair Moves to Google Cloud, Natori Livestreams With Firework
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud Wayfair/Google Cloud Wayfair has completed a full migration of its data center applications and services to the cloud, with the home furnishings retailer moving its business to Google Cloud. This should help the retailer increase business agility and technical innovation, handle burst capacity and scale new uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for scenarios ranging from fraud detection to personalized customer outreach. Migrating 100 percent of its cloud applications to Google Cloud further helps the company support its 24 million active customers. The...
