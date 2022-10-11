ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera Reveals Special Plan For 20th Anniversary Of 'Stripped'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Christina Aguilera shared a special announcement to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of her fourth studio album Stripped , which was released in October 2002.

"In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day , I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th," she wrote along with a video showing young girls putting on makeup in front of phones attached to ring lights. "Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first." The video for Xtina's empowering song will likely tackle the effects of social media on young people's mental health.

Aguilera was recently involved in headlines with fellow 2000s pop star Britney Spears . The vocalist reportedly unfollowed Spears on Instagram following a controversial post that body-shamed her dancers . Britney shared a photo of a quote that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people," along with her usual long captions. Part of the lengthy caption read, "I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

Britney later responded to the backlash and offered an apology to Aguilera . “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” Britney wrote the day after the controversy made headlines. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

