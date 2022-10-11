ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts

By AJMC Staff
 4 days ago
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Desert
Health
Society
Women's Health
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS

