What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts

Read full article on original website
Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospital and physician groups ask DOJ to investigate threats to gender-affirming care
The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association have sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General urging the Department of Justice to investigate the threats of violence against physicians, hospitals and families of children for providing and seeking gender-affirming care. "From Boston to...
Vox
America’s increasingly atrocious access to maternity care, explained in 3 charts
America is already littered with maternity care deserts — places without a hospital that contains a labor department and practicing OB/GYNs — and these deserts are expanding. According to a new report from the March of Dimes, the number of counties in the United States that meet their...
MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ajmc.com
What We're Reading: HHS to Tackle Drug Pricing; COVID-19 Emergency Extended; Teen Mental Health Worsens
President Joe Biden is directing HHS, through an executive order, to use the Innovation Center to lower drug prices; the US extended the COVID-19 public health emergency for another 90 days; the CDC reported that 75% of teenagers experienced adverse childhood experiences in 2021, which worsened their mental health. Biden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: COVID-19 Pediatric Boosters Approved; Pandemic Speech Delays; Regulatory Burdens Jump
The FDA authorizes the COVID booster shots for children as young as 5; babies born during the pandemic may experience delayed communication skills compared with babies born prior; regulatory burden has increased for 89% of medical practices. FDA Clears COVID-19 Boosters for Younger Children. The Moderna bivalent vaccine for children...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
ABC News
Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile...
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Popculture
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
Florida's abortion ban prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Comments / 0