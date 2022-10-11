Within a selection of therapies showing efficacy over a placebo, lenalidomide-carfilzomib was a standout against the rest of the group. Novel agents and combination treatment regimens have advanced the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) in recent decades, but identifying the best maintenance treatment regimen has proven challenging. A recent review and analysis published in the journal Hematology suggests that lenalidomide-carfilzomib is the most effective option, although further studies are necessary to confirm.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO