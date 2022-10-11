Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Dr Melissa O'Connor Discusses Impact of SDOH on Older Adults, Home Health Outcomes
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in community and home health nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, addressed the impact of food/housing insecurity and other social determinants of health (SDOH) on care outcomes in home health. Social determinants of...
ajmc.com
City of Hope: Adapting Pharmacy Roles With an Eye Toward Retention
Leaders from City of Hope National Medical Center discussed how the cancer research and treatment center addressed challenges with attracting and retaining oncology pharmacists through a restructuring during the ACCC 39th National Oncology Conference. The “great resignation” has hit institutions large and small, and even one of the nation’s leading...
ajmc.com
Allina Health’s Mike Koroscik Addresses Oncology Innovations Rooted in the COVID-19 Pandemic
There have been many silver linings of the pandemic, including improvements in financial, operational, and clinical advancement efficiencies, as well as addressing the total cost of care in population health management, said Mike Koroscik, MBA, MHA, vice president of oncology, Allina Health and the Allina Health Cancer Institute. There have...
ajmc.com
Dr Brian MacDonald on Enhanced Utilization Management Programs for Rare Disease Treatments
Brian MacDonald, PharmD, senior director of specialty clinical strategy and innovation at Magellan Rx Management, explains how enhanced utilization management programs are implemented and can lead to cost avoidance for rare disease treatments. At the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 fall meeting, Brian MacDonald, PharmD, senior director of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ajmc.com
Dr Chester "Bernie" Good: More Industry Partners Are Using Value-Based Contracts
Chester "Bernie" Good, MD, MPH, senior medical director of the Center for Value Based Pharmacy Initiatives at UPMC Health Plan, talks about the evolution of value-based contracts. More industry partners are getting comfortable with doing value-baseed contracts, said Chester "Bernie" Good, MD, MPH, senior medical director of the Center for...
ajmc.com
Study Identifies Lenalidomide-Carfilzomib as Best Maintenance Treatment Option in MM
Within a selection of therapies showing efficacy over a placebo, lenalidomide-carfilzomib was a standout against the rest of the group. Novel agents and combination treatment regimens have advanced the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) in recent decades, but identifying the best maintenance treatment regimen has proven challenging. A recent review and analysis published in the journal Hematology suggests that lenalidomide-carfilzomib is the most effective option, although further studies are necessary to confirm.
ajmc.com
Examining Cost Effectiveness, Efficacy of Combination Therapies in HIV
Two posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2022 addressed the cost-effectiveness of guideline-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor–based triple therapy in people living with HIV, as well as the efficacy of adjuvant lenacapavir in treatment-naïve patients. There are an estimated 1.2 million people living with HIV (PLWH) in the United...
ajmc.com
Stem Cells Highlighted as Potential Therapeutic Option in Huntington Disease
Although no pharmacological treatment offers long-term efficacy or extends survival with Huntington disease at this point, research suggests that stem-cell therapy holds promise in this and other neurodegenerative diseases. The current treatment paradigm for patients with Huntington disease (HD) addresses symptom relief rather than slowing disease progression, but a review...
RELATED PEOPLE
ajmc.com
Delaware’s ChristianaCare Embeds PCP Care Within the Cancer Center
Winners of the Association of Community Cancer Centers 2022 Innovator Awards, presented at the National Oncology Conference, include a program to embed primary care in a cancer center and an effort to increase compliance with giving patients same-day medication education. With patients who have cancer living longer, building connections between...
ajmc.com
Ochsner Health’s Chemotherapy Care Companion Reduces Hospital Visits, Drives Patient Satisfaction
Ochsner Health's program was among the recipients of the 2022 ACCC Innovator Awards, given to projects that improve patient care, are cost-effective, and are replicable. Ochsner Health’s remote monitoring system for patients receiving cancer treatments helped drive down hospital stays and emergency department (ED) visits by one-third while improving patient satisfaction among those who used the service, according to a physician who led the project.
ajmc.com
Researchers Highlight Importance of Assessing Osteoporosis Risk Factors in RA
Risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) stem from disease-specific causes, disease treatment, and factors that face the general population, according to researchers, who highlighted the importance of assessing risk factors in these patients. Researchers of a new study have compiled an array of considerations in assessing...
ajmc.com
Health Outcomes of Patients With Severe COPD Improve With Integrated Primary Care Service
Integrated primary care services may offer better outcomes in patients living with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) without increasing costs. A prospective cohort study published in the European Journal of General Practice suggests that integrated primary care may help improve the health status of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) without increasing health care costs.
Comments / 0