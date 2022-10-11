ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'

With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

